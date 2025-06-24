Triptii Dimri Celebrates 5 Years Of Bulbbul - 'Girl Who Walked The Red Moonlit Path'
Treating her InstaFam with some behind-the-scenes stills from the period horror drama, Triptii wrote on the photo-sharing app, "5 years of magic..mystery..and the girl who walked the red moonlit path..."
Penned and helmed by Anvita Dutt, "Bulbbul" starred Triptii in the titular role, along with Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay playing crucial characters, along with others.
Backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency. "Bulbbul" chronicles the courageous journey of a child bride who decides to take justice into her own hands.
Triptii received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in the movie.
"Bulbbul" premiered on streaming giant Netflix on June 24, 2020.
Talking about the technical crew of the drama, the project has Amit Trivedi on board as the music composer, Siddharth Diwan as the cinematographer, and Rameshwar S. Bhagat as the editor.
Coming to her professional commitments, Triptii will soon be seen as the leading lady in Shazia Iqbal's "Dhadak 2". She will be romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. Presented by Zee Studios, along with Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the drama is an official sequel to the 2018 hit "Dhadak", which marked the Bollywood debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
Moreover, Triptii has also replaced Deepika Padukone as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit". The much-awaited drama has Prabhas as the lead.
Over and above this, Triptii's exciting lineup includes "Arjun Ustara", along with Shahid Kapoor, "Ma Behan" alongside Madhuri Dixit, and "Animal Park" opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
She also has a yet-to-be-titled movie with 'KGF' star Yash in her kitty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment