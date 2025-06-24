403
Calvin Klein Seeks Reclaiming Trademark in Russia
(MENAFN) The American fashion label Calvin Klein has joined an increasing list of international corporations attempting to reinstate their trademarks in Russia, more than three years after ceasing operations due to the intensification of the Ukraine conflict and ensuing Western sanctions.
Based on a submission to the Russian patent authority, Rospatent, the brand applied on June 16 to register its trademark over a wide variety of products and services.
These range from cosmetics, apparel, and accessories to home furnishings, textiles, and marketing.
If granted, the trademark would enable Calvin Klein to market items such as fragrances, soaps, deodorants, shampoos, sunglasses, backpacks, T-shirts, watches — as well as furniture and carpets — under its brand name.
The application also lists bookcases and wardrobes, indicating an expansion beyond the label’s usual fashion offerings.
The trademark rights are being pursued by Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH), the US-based parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
PVH was among many Western firms that withdrew from Russia in 2022 in response to sanctions, supply chain interruptions, and public backlash.
At that time, it operated over 150 retail locations nationwide.
Initially, PVH announced a temporary suspension of activities before fully exiting the market.
