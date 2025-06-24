UAV (Drone) Market In U.S. To Reach $5,470.1 Million: Outlook, Trends, Drivers & Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report, The US UAV (Drone) market is projected to reach USD 5,470.1 million by 2029 from an estimated USD 3,345.4 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

The UAV market is growing rapidly as military agencies invest in advanced unmanned systems to meet evolving needs. Commercial sectors are also harnessing drone technology for tasks like aerial surveillance and logistics. In addition, applications in agriculture, construction, and utilities are boosting operational efficiency. Supportive government policies are further driving innovation and investment across the industry.

List of Players in the UAV (Drone) Industry:



Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Teledyne Flir LLC (US),

General Atomics Aeronuatical System (US),

Raytheon Technologies Coeporation (US),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Aerovironment, Inc. (US),

Textron Inc. (US),

Skydio, Inc. (US), Volansi, Inc. (US) among others.

US UAV (Drone) Market Segmentation:

The civil segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on Type, The US UAV (Drone) market is segmented into Fixed wing, rotary wing and hybrid wing. Rotary-wing drones, due to their VTOL capability, can function in a broader range of environments than fixed-wing drones, as they eliminate the requirement of any additional setup or space to facilitate their takeoff and landing. Moreover, the ability of these drones to hover over places makes them ideal for filmmaking, surveillance, and imaging applications. Rotary-wing drones are of two types, namely, single rotor or multirotor. The multirotor drones are further classified into biopters, tricopters, quadcopters, hexacopters, and octocopters.

The Defense & Government segment accounted for the largest share of the platform segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on platform, The US UAV (Drone) market is segmented into Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government. Governments of different countries worldwide are using drones for law enforcement and governance applications owing to their compactness and quick service. Drones are used in the defense sector to provide battlefield intelligence. Today, the armed forces of different countries across the globe do not rely completely on human scouts for information gathering. They use drones, as they can remain almost invisible to enemy forces. Drones help monitor enemy forces or specific areas and send video feeds to the concerned ground stations with the help of GPS. These drones are used in ISR operations to record information about potential targets that are otherwise difficult to detect.

The Special-purpose drone segment accounted for the largest share of the function segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on function, the US UAV (Drone) market is segmented into special purpose drone, inspection & monitoring drones, surveying & mapping drones, passenger drones, spraying & seeding drones, cargo air vehicles and others. The special purpose drones are specifically designed for performing a specific set of duties. These include aerial combat, lethal, swarm tasks. The MQ-9 Reaper by General Atomics (US) is a well-known special purpose drone used extensively worldwide. Special purpose drones also include stratospheric and exo-stratospheric drones used as High-altitude pseudo satellites for communication and research.

North America Region Holds the Largest Share of the UAV (Drone) Market

Based on region, the UAV (Drone) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. North America will capture the largest market share in the UAV sector, bolstered by strategic contracts and deals. A significant factor in this regional dominance is the U.S. Department of Défense's continued investment in drone technology, exemplified by a recent multi-billion-dollar agreement with prominent aerospace firms for the development of next-generation UAVs. This contract aims to enhance reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, reflecting a broader trend of increased defense expenditure on unmanned systems.

