Gebbia Media Launches Tactical Wealth Podcast For The Military And Veteran Community

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebbia Media – a wholly owned subsidiary of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) - has announced the launch of Tactical Wealth: From Military to Money, a new podcast dedicated to empowering the military and veteran community through candid conversations, practical advice, and inspiring stories from some of the most accomplished, respected, and influential veterans who have successfully navigated life after service.

Hosted by Kaj Larsen , former Navy SEAL, journalist, and entrepreneur, Tactical Wealth highlights veterans who have successfully transitioned from military service to financial success, entrepreneurship, and leadership in civilian life. Each episode provides veterans and service members with tactical lessons to build wealth and lead with impact beyond the uniform.

“This podcast is a mission; it's about giving the military community, veterans, and their families the tactical knowledge and financial confidence to win after service,” said Kaj Larsen.“We're shining a light on veterans who have successfully built wealth and impact beyond the uniform and sharing the tactical steps that got them there.”

The launch of the podcast is part of Gebbia Media's broader strategic content portfolio , which includes a growing roster of original podcasts, documentaries, and factual entertainment. Gebbia Media is focused on telling mission-driven stories across themes such as sports, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, among others. Tactical Wealth joins this expanding slate of content that is designed to inform, inspire, and create lasting cultural and financial impact across platforms.

“At Gebbia Media, we're driven to create content that inspires action and empowers communities. Tactical Wealth is not just a podcast; it's a valuable resource for veterans and their families to thrive in their next chapter.” Added David Gebbia, CEO of Gebbia Media.

The podcast is sponsored by Siebert.Valor , an initiative from Siebert Financial dedicated to supporting the military community through financial education, career transition resources, and leadership development. This sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to breaking down barriers to financial success for veterans and service members.

A spokesperson from Siebert Financial Corp., emphasized the company's commitment:

“Through we're focused on breaking down barriers to financial success for the military community. Partnering with Tactical Wealth allows us to amplify the stories and strategies that can truly make a difference in veterans' lives.”

The first season of Tactical Wealth features powerful conversations with high-profile guests, including Patrick J. Murphy , the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress and former Under Secretary of the Army; General Laura Richardson , four-star General and Commander of U.S. Southern Command; Mitch Aguiar , a Navy SEAL veteran, entrepreneur, and MMA fighter, and more. Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms. New episodes will be released weekly throughout the season.

About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is an artist-first entertainment company focused on the development and promotion of music and sports talent, catalog acquisition, and bold storytelling across film, television, podcasts, and digital media. As a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: SIEB), Gebbia Media also functions as the in-house production and marketing agency for Siebert and its subsidiaries, creating branded content, advertising strategies, and social media campaigns.

Driven by the belief that creativity, raw talent, and commercial acumen can birth extraordinary storytelling, Gebbia Media is building a premier media company rooted in cultural impact and financial strategy. By fusing compelling content with financial infrastructure, the company is redefining how audiences are engaged, enhancing financial literacy, expanding market reach, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across platforms. Gebbia Media's operations span music, sports, and entertainment, creating powerful synergies between culture and commerce within Siebert's broader ecosystem. More information is available at .

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at .



