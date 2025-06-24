VREMT Presents Navitas With 'Outstanding Technical Collaboration Award'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navitas recognized for developing and delivering next-gen GaN and SiC technologies to support major automotive OEMs, including Volvo, ZEEKR, and SMART

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has been awarded the 'Outstanding Technical Collaboration Award' from VREMT Energy, a subsidiary of Geely, which specializes in new energy vehicle power batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems and energy storage systems.

VREMT and Navitas opened a joint R&D Laboratory to accelerate EV power-system developments using Navitas' GaNFast power ICs and GeneSiC power MOSFETs, driving technical breakthroughs and facilitating the rapid deployment of high-voltage EV systems. GaN and SiC technologies enable improved efficiency, weight, and size, critical for EV on-board chargers (OBCs) and DC-DC converters to deliver faster charging, longer range, and greater system efficiency for electric vehicles.

Navitas recently introduced the industry's first automotive 'AEC-Plus' qualified SiC MOSFETs in HV-T2PaK top-side cooled package, which offers a new level of reliability to meet the system lifetime requirements of the most demanding automotive and industrial applications. The latest generation of 650 V and 1200 V 'trench-assisted planar' SiC MOSFETs combined with an optimized, HV-T2PaK top-side cooled package, delivers the industry's highest creepage of 6.45 mm to meet IEC-compliance for applications up to 1200V.

In April 2025, automotive grade GaNSafeTM ICs were introduced achieving AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101 qualifications, showcasing GaN's next inflection into the automotive market. The GaNSafe 4th generation family integrates control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features, enabling unprecedented reliability and robustness in high-power applications. It is the world's safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with 4 pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin.

“This award is a testament to Navitas' technology leadership and commitment to the EV industry,” said Charles Zha, Navitas SVP and GM of APAC.“We are proud that partnering with VREMT - the leading global EV power solutions provider, our GaN and SiC solutions can empower ZEEKR, Volvo, and SMART and potentially more next-generation EV makers worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to 'Electrify Our World' will continue to drive innovation and collaboration as we lead the clean energy revolution in transportation and beyond.”

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation, founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



