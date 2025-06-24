403
Majid Al Futtaim Announces Appointment of Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali as Chairman of its Holding Board
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE – 25 June 2025: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, welcomes Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali as Chairman of its Holding Board. Mr. Al Ali succeeds Sir Michael Rake, whose term as Chairman concludes after a distinguishing tenure which began in 2009.
Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim’s Holding Board said: “I am honoured by my appointment to Majid Al Futtaim’s Board of Directors and welcome the privilege and responsibility of guiding one of the UAE’s most beloved institutions as it embarks on its fourth decade of growth and prosperity.
I am grateful to Majid Al Futtaim’s management team, my fellow board members and Shareholders for their steadfast support, and to Sir Michael Rake, who has been associated with the Company for nearly two decades, leading through important moments and key transitions, while carving a path forward for the Group. His stewardship has left an indelible mark on Majid Al Futtaim.”
Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali is widely recognised for his accomplished career in corporate governance and strategic leadership. He has previously held notable executive roles, including Deputy CEO and Group Chief of Operations at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and CEO of Dubai Holding. Mr. Al Ali currently serves as the Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wio Bank and is a board member of the Commercial International Bank of Egypt.
Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali is widely recognised for his accomplished career in corporate governance and strategic leadership. He has previously held notable executive roles, including Deputy CEO and Group Chief of Operations at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and CEO of Dubai Holding. Mr. Al Ali currently serves as the Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wio Bank and is a board member of the Commercial International Bank of Egypt.
