NUFABRX Awarded Therapeutic Compression Agreement With Premier, Inc

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufabrx has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology Designation for Therapeutic Compression with Premier, Inc. Effective June 15, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Therapeutic Compression Garments. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology Designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

"The Nufabrx organization is honored to have been awarded a group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology Designation for 2025. We feel this agreement serves as a testament to the incredible efforts our team and supplier partners in the state of North Carolina have demonstrated to bring to market such an innovative platform," said Glenn Normoyle, CEO, Nufabrx.

At our core, we strive to give the millions of people suffering with chronic diseases relief without having to disrupt their everyday lives. We also believe this agreement will accelerate our efforts to educate physicians, care givers and consumers about our unique, opioid free, approach to relieving pain by embedding capsaicin into compression garments.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT SUPPLIER

Nufabrx is an innovative company focused on the controlled delivery of pain-relieving non-opioid medication (capsaicin) through clothing. Our pain-relief compression sleeves deliver consistent, therapeutic doses of active ingredients directly to the skin, eliminating the need for pills, creams, or sprays. Designed for durability, the active ingredients remain effective even after multiple machine washes, providing unmatched convenience and reliability. At Nufabrx, we take pride in our North Carolina roots and our dedication to American-made manufacturing.

