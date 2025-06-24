Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Chad Decker As Lead Regional Sales Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Brokers in the Central region who are looking for affordable insurance solutions for their clients will now have more options with Chad joining our sales team," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His deep industry expertise and understanding of the territory will be key as we expand our footprint, strengthen partnerships, and deliver flexible insurance solutions to our customers and distribution partners."

Decker brings more than 20 years of experience in insurance, with a focus on voluntary benefits. Before joining Boston Mutual Life, he served as National Practice Leader and Vice President of New Business Development at Aflac, Vice President of National Sales at Bento, and Director of Sales at HRI Dental. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University. Outside of work, Decker is an active leader in his community, including coaching and supporting youth and high school baseball programs.

"I'm thrilled to join Boston Mutual Life and support its commitment to delivering affordable insurance solutions," said Chad Decker, Lead Regional Sales Director at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "I'm eager to collaborate with our partners throughout the region to provide tailored products that address the insurance needs of our customers – whether an employer, municipality, or union group – and drive meaningful growth for the company."

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns ), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance ), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance ).

