Key Trends & Strategies Shaping The Air Fryer Market In 2025: Forecast To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufactures
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Technological landscape
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.5.1 Demographic trends
3.5.2 Factors affecting buying decisions
3.5.3 Product preference
3.5.4 Preferred price range
3.5.5 Preferred distribution channel
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Increasing focus on health
3.7.1.2 Wellness and need for convenience and time saving benefits
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 Limited cooking capacity
3.7.2.2 Consumer preference for traditional cooking methods
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Air fryer oven/toaster oven
5.3 Air fryer basket
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Device Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Manual
6.3 Automatic
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wattage, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Below 1200 watt
7.3 1200-1500 watt
7.4 Above 1500 watt
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distributional Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.3 Offline
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Black+Decker
11.2 Breville
11.3 Chefman
11.4 Cosori
11.5 Cuisinart
11.6 Dash
11.7 Farberware
11.8 Gourmia
11.9 GoWISE USA
11.10 Groupe SEB
11.11 Hamilton Beach
11.12 Instant Pot
11.13 Kalorik
11.14 Ninja
11.15 Philips
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Air Fryer Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment