Key Trends & Strategies Shaping The Air Fryer Market In 2025: Forecast To 2034

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air Fryer Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.80%.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on health and wellness and the rising demand for convenient cooking solutions that save time. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are gravitating toward cooking methods that use less oil, positioning air fryers as a preferred choice for healthier meal preparation.



The growing popularity of air fryers is also fueled by the ongoing trend of adopting smart kitchen appliances. Consumers are increasingly seeking multifunctional devices that simplify their cooking routines while offering a wide range of options. Air fryers, known for their ability to fry, bake, roast, and reheat, have gained immense popularity among busy households looking to prepare quick and healthy meals. Additionally, the convenience of easy cleanup and the ability to cook a variety of dishes in a shorter time span is driving widespread adoption. Technological advancements have further boosted market growth, with manufacturers introducing smart air fryers equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to control their appliances via smartphone apps or voice commands through platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The market is segmented by product type into air fryer ovens/toaster ovens and air fryer baskets. The air fryer oven/toaster oven segment dominated the market in 2024, generating USD 0.9 billion. The multifunctionality of these models, which offer frying, baking, roasting, toasting, and even dehydrating capabilities, has made them increasingly popular among consumers looking for versatile kitchen appliances. Air fryer ovens not only cater to the needs of health-conscious individuals but also appeal to those who desire greater flexibility in their cooking routines.

In terms of end users, the market is split between residential and commercial segments, with residential use accounting for 60% of the market share in 2024. The rising inclination toward convenient and healthier cooking options has driven the rapid adoption of air fryers in households. As smart home technologies continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly drawn to smart air fryers that can be operated remotely. These devices allow users to prepare meals with minimal oil, offering a healthier alternative without compromising on taste. The ease of integrating air fryers with smart home ecosystems has further enhanced their appeal among tech-savvy consumers.

The U.S. air fryer market held an 80% share and generated USD 0.38 billion in 2024. This market dominance is driven by technological advancements in air fryers, the increasing popularity of smart home devices, and the growing emphasis on health and wellness. As American consumers seek healthier cooking alternatives, the demand for air fryers, which provide a way to enjoy fried food with minimal oil, continues to surge. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by incorporating innovative features and enhancing the overall functionality of air fryers, ensuring their sustained appeal in the market.

