Diane Corso, Author Of Skin And Bones, Releases Gripping New Thriller Broken Things

Broken Things

Broken Things is the Winner, 2023 Page Turner Fiction Award Best Paranormal/Supernatural Genre

- Laura MunsonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An Emotional Journey of Loss, Redemption, and Unseen Shadows in the Heart of the Sierra NevadasThe much-anticipated novel Broken Things is set to captivate readers with its masterful blend of psychological suspense , raw emotion, and supernatural intrigue. Written by Diane Corso, author of Skin and Bones, this riveting story follows Maggie Oliver-a once-successful blogger grappling with the devastating aftermath of a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of her husband and young son.Broken Things invites readers into a world where grief meets mystery. Maggie's quest for healing propels her to the secluded lakeside cabin in the Sierra Nevadas-a sanctuary built from the memories of her past and the legacy of a family steeped in long-hidden secrets. As the quiet isolation of the cabin slowly unravels into a chilling tapestry of recurring nightmares and eerie hauntings, Maggie is thrust into a confrontation with a mysterious shadow world that threatens not only her sanity but also the safety of her new friends.A Journey of Healing and Haunting RevelationsRebuilding Amid Ruins: In the wake of overwhelming personal loss, Maggie embarks on a courageous journey to rebuild her life as a writer. Her retreat to the family cabin symbolizes both an escape and a reluctant reunion with the ghosts of her past.Unseen Forces: As unexplainable phenomena and spectral apparitions begin to plague the secluded retreat, Maggie finds that the cabin has its own, more sinister narrative. Each night brings revelations about her husband's past and the hidden secrets that have long been buried beneath the surface of her family history.Edge-of-Your-Seat Suspense: With each turn of the page, Broken Things blurs the line between the real and the supernatural, inviting readers into a suspenseful, immersive experience where personal loss catalyzes a battle against dark forces.Author's InsightThe author of Broken Things shares,“This story is not just a ghost story-it's a meditation on grief, resilience, and the unexpected ways in which our past shapes our destiny. Maggie's journey is one of both loss and discovery, and I hope readers find her struggle as hauntingly beautiful as it is terrifying.”AvailabilityBroken Things will be available in major bookstores and online platforms nationwide beginning June 17, 2025. Pre-orders are available now, offering exclusive bonus content and a chance to secure a signed first edition for early supporters.

