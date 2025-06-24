JMJ Welcomes Troy Pierce To Its Global Consulting Team

Troy Pierce, Senior Consultant, JMJ

- Troy Pierce, Senior Consultant, JMJAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMJ, a global technology-enabled safety and performance consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Troy Pierce to its global consulting team. With over three decades of experience in the construction safety field, Troy brings deep expertise, an international perspective, and a longstanding connection to JMJ's Incident and Injury-Free (IIF) approach.Troy's career began on the refinery turnaround circuit along the Mississippi River and Gulf Coast, later taking him to Jacobs Engineering, where he worked on major international projects across Ireland, Singapore, England, and Scotland. It was during his time in Ireland that Troy first encountered JMJ and the IIF philosophy, a connection that significantly shaped his future approach to leadership and safety.A two-time former JMJ consultant (2006–2008 and 2014), Troy rejoins the firm after spending the last two and a half years with Pfizer's Global Engineering group, where he was responsible for supporting safety on North American capital projects.“We're thrilled to welcome Troy back to JMJ,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer.“His hands-on experience, global outlook, and strong alignment with our values make him a valuable partner to our clients and a great addition to our team.”Troy shares the sentiment,“The trajectory of my career changed 25 years ago after experiencing JMJ's impact, and I could not be happier to return to the JMJ team. The work we do matters, and I'm excited to contribute to a team that's committed to transforming cultures and making a real impact in the world.”About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has been at the forefront of cultural change, helping executives, leaders, and the front line create breakthrough results in safety and business performance. Our approach combines consulting expertise and proprietary technologies to make the impossible possible.

