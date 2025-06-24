Rack Centre Welcomes Telcables Nigeria, Integrates Its International Subsea-Cable Network At The Lagos Campus

Rack Centre, West Africa's leading Tier III carrier - and cloud -neutral data centre, has signed a strategic collocation agreement with TelCables Nigeria , a subsidiary of Angola Cables ( ) and one of Africa's most connected network operators. Through the partnership, TelCables Nigeria is deploying its high capacity network and cloud infrastructure together with four international subsea cable systems (SACS, MONET, SEBRAS and EllaLink) directly into Rack Centre's carrier ecosystem in the region. The move delivers the most resilient, low-latency south-bound routes to Europe, the Americas and Latin America, mitigating the risk of future cable-cut outages along West Africa's coast and powering next-generation cloud services across the continent.

“Our unique Africa – to - Latin America route via SACS, combined with MONET, SEBRAS and EllaLink, gives customers the lowest - latency paths to the Americas and Europe,” said Fernando Fernandes , CEO of TelCables Nigeria. “Businesses in latency sensitive sectors: financial services, content delivery and real-time communications will experience faster transactions, reduced lag and an enhanced user experience. By hosting at Rack Centre we also localise Clouds2Africa resources, price them in naira, and remove expensive ingress/egress charges or FX exposure.”

Partnership highlights



Robust dark-fibre integration: TelCables Nigeria is lighting diverse, redundant dark-fibre rings into Rack Centre, ensuring always-on performance.

Clouds2Africa platform on-net: Customers can consume scalable IaaS, PaaS and CDN services from within the data sovereign walls of Rack Centre, paying in NGN.

Direct on-ramps to AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies alongside Dedicated Internet Access, IP Transit and remote Internet Exchange (IX) peering. Low-latency routes to three continents, including the only direct Africa to Latin America path, plus shortest-hop connections to Europe and the USA.

Supporting Rack Centre's expansion strategy

Rack Centre's 13.5MW data centre campus designed with its recently launched LGS2 facility that delivers a design PUE of 1.35 and powered from sustainable energy sources, already hosts 70+ carriers, ISPs and network operators.

Lars Johannisson , CEO of Rack Centre, said:

“Adding a global operator of Angola Cables' calibre through TelCables Nigeria dramatically deepens our connectivity fabric. We can now offer 99.95 % SLA routes to more destinations, enabling enterprises, governments and cloud providers to meet performance and data-residency requirements while keeping traffic local.”

With features such as N+2 high-efficiency cooling, an integrated Building Management System and AI-ready high-density racks, LGS2 combines capacity, sustainability and innovation reinforcing Rack Centre's position as a critical digital hub for Nigeria and West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Angola Cables.

For Media Enquiries:

Ada Ibelegbu

Senior Marketing Associate

Rack Centre

Email: ...

M: +234 80 904 03 473

T: +234 1 700 5515

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an international ICT solutions provider operating a 33,000 km subsea-cable network (WACS, SACS, MONET) and 50,000 km of partner routes, linking the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia. The company runs Tier III data centres in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Luanda (Angola), manages the Angonix IXP, and maintains 30+ PoPs worldwide. CAIDA ranks Angola Cables among the top-25 global ISPs (2023).

About Rack Centre:

Rack Centre is West Africa's leading Tier III carrier and cloud neutral data-centre operator. Since 2012 it has specialised in colocation and interconnection, offering customers a technically superior, physically secure and cost-efficient environment. The campus hosts 70+ carriers, ISPs and global Tier 1 networks, with direct links to every subsea cable landing on Africa's Atlantic coast including Equiano and, soon, 2Africa.