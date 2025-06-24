Do Not Drop Those Bombs, Bring Your Pilots Home: 'Unhappy' Trump To Israel After Ceasefire With Iran

A fragile ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Iran collapsed within hours on Tuesday, after both countries accused each other of violating the terms. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Iran had launched missiles toward northern Israel, while Iranian officials denied the allegation and said they were still respecting the truce.

Donald Trump's warning to Israel

In a post on Truth Social, Trump issued a direct warning to Israel, saying, "Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!"

He also claimed that“Iran's nuclear capacities are gone”, asserting that Tehran would never be able to rebuild its nuclear program again, though no independent verification of that claim has been provided so far.

The ceasefire, which began as a phased agreement with Iran halting operations first, followed by Israel 12 hours later, was seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough after nearly two weeks of conflict.

Trump criticises Israel, warns against further attacks

In a blunt and highly unusual public rebuke, US President Trump criticised Israel's immediate retaliation after the ceasefire went into effect.

.@POTUS: "These guys gotta calm down. It's ridiculous. I didn't like plenty of things that I saw yesterday. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal ... and I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong." twitter/Tv7YvdsXmp

- Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2025

“I didn't like that Israel 'unloaded' right after they agreed to a ceasefire,” he said at a press briefing, adding,“I'm really unhappy with Israel.”

Mutual accusations reignite tension

Shortly after the ceasefire began, Israel's military said it had detected missile fire from Iran, activating sirens in northern and central Israel. The IDF responded by launching targeted strikes on military sites in Tehran, reportedly focusing on missile launchers and weapons facilities.

🚨 Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to missile fire from Iran 🚨 twitter/woGhqD7VCK

- Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2025

Iran has strongly denied firing first, accusing Israel of breaking the agreement and provoking renewed hostilities.

Future of the truce uncertain

With both sides exchanging fire and rhetoric escalating, the ceasefire appears to be on the verge of complete breakdown. Trump's efforts to bring both nations to the negotiating table are now under renewed strain.