Cotton Snug Brings Premium 100% Cotton Bedsheets Online To Australia

Eco-conscious 100% pure cotton bedsheets are now available across Australia



Hypoallergenic, skin-friendly bedding options are ideal for sensitive skin and families Thoughtful craftsmanship that blends comfort, durability, and social impact

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Melbourne, VIC, 24th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Cotton Snug , an online bedding brand founded by Reetika Gupta, announces the launch of its thoughtfully crafted bedsheet collections, available for purchase across Australia. Known for its commitment to natural materials, customer comfort, and ethical manufacturing, Cotton Snug provides a wide selection of 100% pure cotton bedsheets designed for long-lasting comfort and functionality.

“Our goal with Cotton Snug is to provide more than just a product-we offer families comfort, peace of mind, and the assurance that their choices are making a positive difference,” said Reetika Gupta, Co-founder of Cotton Snug.

With fitted bed sheets in floral, geometric, and nature-inspired prints, the collections include options for all standard Australian sizes: single, king single, double, queen, king, and super king. All Cotton Snug products are free from synthetic blends and chemical finishes, making them ideal for those managing eczema, allergies, or skin sensitivities.

Cotton Snug Bedsheet Collections

Cotton Snug offers a versatile and thoughtfully curated product range designed to suit diverse preferences and bedding needs:



Snug Elite – Premium Cotton Fitted Bedsheets

Snug Solid – Plain Cotton Bedsheets

Snug Ease Collection – Available in:



King Single Bedsheets



Single Bedsheets



Double Bedsheets



Queen Bedsheets



King Bedsheets Super King Bedsheets

Each product is made with premium natural cotton and designed for comfort, functionality, and long-lasting quality.

The brand's manufacturing process reflects a dual focus on quality and conscience. Cotton Snug's sheets are crafted for comfort and convenience, featuring breathable fabric and easy machine washability. Designed with deep pockets and full elastic edging, they provide a snug, secure fit on any mattress. Equally important is the brand's commitment to sustainability and community empowerment supporting women through fair wages and ethical employment.

“Each bedsheet from Cotton Snug carries the essence of responsible production and everyday luxury. We believe in slow living and lasting comfort,” Reetika Gupta added.

Cotton Snug's online store simplifies the shopping experience for Australians seeking high-quality, eco-friendly bedding. With fast shipping, free returns and exchanges, and a satisfaction guarantee, the brand makes conscious comfort more accessible than ever.

For more information, visit

Email : ...

Phone : 0435 993 275

Available : Online across Australia

Free Returns & Exchanges | Free Shipping on Orders Over $150