Vizsla Royalties Congratulates Vizsla Silver Corp On US$100M Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) -("" or the "") congratulates Vizsla Silver Corp. ("") on the announcement of its US$100 million bought deal financing on June 23, 2025.

This landmark financing provides the capital needed to advance Vizsla Silver's flagship Panuco Project through final feasibility and into development. With this raise, Vizsla Silver is well-positioned to reach initial production and cash flow. As the sole royalty holder on the Panuco Project, Vizsla Royalties is encouraged by this significant milestone, which further strengthens Vizsla Silver's balance sheet and enhances their ability to execute on its key de-risking activities.

Vizsla Silver is currently focused on the development of a fully permitted and fully funded test mine, with the Feasibility Study on track for completion in the second half of 2025.

Mike Pettingell, Chief Executive Officer of Vizsla Royalties, stated "This financing is a clear validation of the strength of the Panuco Project and Vizsla Silver's execution to date. It represents another important de-risking catalyst and supports continued momentum toward production."

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

The Company reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. (" Machai ") dated June 23, 2025 (the " Machai Agreement "), pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign. The term of the Machai Agreement is for 3-months for total compensation of C$303,000 (plus GST), to be paid up front.

Under the Machai Agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in June, 2025, including branding and content creation, data optimization services, including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, e-mail marketing and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, B.C., specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals and mining, technology, and special situation sectors. The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the company, and the Machai agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE American: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco was published in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au.