Former IDP Families Receive New Homes In Agdara's Hasanriz Village

On June 24, a new phase of resettlement under Azerbaijan's “First State Program on the Great Return” saw a caravan of returnees arrive in Hasanriz village of the Agdara district, Azernews reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Agdara and Khojaly districts, 40 families - comprising 146 individuals - were relocated in this stage and presented with the keys to newly restored private homes.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, Sabuhı Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Agdara, and Khojaly, emphasized that the relocation process is in line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives. He noted that, as part of the national resettlement strategy, families previously living in difficult conditions across various parts of the country are now being returned to their ancestral lands.

With this latest group included, a total of 130 families - 452 people - have now resettled in Hasanriz village.

Gahramanov also stated that reconstruction and restoration efforts continue in several other settlements across Agdara and Khojaly districts, with additional resettlements planned for the near future.

Returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Armed Forces, paying tribute to the soldiers and officers who made the liberation of these lands possible, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

Hasanriz village, now fully equipped with uninterrupted electricity, clean drinking water, and natural gas, also features key public infrastructure - including a school for 246 students, a medical center, a nursery, and a kindergarten. The primary economic activities in the village are beekeeping and livestock farming. The first group of families returned to Hasanriz on March 3, 2024.