Iranian SEPAH Takes Aim At Israeli Military Infrastructure In Midnight Missile Barrage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), colloquially referred to as SEPAH, has declared the execution of a strategic aerial operation involving the launch of 14 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory during the nocturnal hours, Trend reports.

The IRGC disseminated this communiqué regarding the 21st iteration of "True Promise III," a protracted operational endeavor. The communiqué indicated that strategic military installations and logistical supply depots affiliated with Israel were engaged during this operational phase. It underscored that the Iranian Armed Forces are keeping their ear to the ground and have their eyes peeled on the moves of the other side.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.