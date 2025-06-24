Powered By Employee-Owners, Driven By Innovation, REI Systems Recognized For The 9Th Time As A Washington Post Top Workplace

STERLING, Va., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems , a 100% Employee-Owned company, announced its recognition as a 2025 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, based solely on employee feedback. This is the 9th time achieving this distinction. After more than 35 years serving public sector missions in the constantly evolving government landscape, REI's commitment to excellence and mission impact sets the organization apart.

Innovation and purpose continue to define the employee experience at REI Systems, with the vast majority of team members saying their jobs feel meaningful and that new ideas are welcomed. As a 100% employee-owned company, REI fosters a culture of collaboration, efficiency, and mission-driven work-attributes recognized by both employees and a wide range of government customers. "I feel a sense of ownership," said one employee, while others described the environment as "collaborative" and appreciated the chance to "bring new ideas to the table" and "make government more impactful."

REI's strong scores in leadership trust, efficiency, and management confidence place it ahead of peers, reflecting a culture of shared purpose and sustained excellence. In 2024, REI expanded its investments in professional development and deepened customer partnerships, resulting in perfect scores in the latest Quarterly Customer Pulse Check. "When we put our people first, we unlock their full potential," said Chief People Officer Shawn Julien , "and that energy directly fuels our customers' mission. A workforce that feels valued and inspired delivers exceptional results, leading to high CPARS from our customers."

Over the past year, REI Systems has continued its upward trajectory. In 2024, the company was named one of the top three IT vendors by the FDA, a recognition that underscores their ability to deliver mission-critical solutions at scale. Their work earned accolades across the federal landscape, including ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation, GITEC, 2025 Women In Technology (WIT), and "Service to the Citizen" awards, a Homeland Security Today Mission Award, and multiple Fed100 honors celebrating individual excellence.

On the delivery front, 2024 was marked by major innovations and new wins. REI's AI strategy advanced significantly with the launch of their official AI offering , encompassing end solutions, delivery processes, and internal operations, positioning REI at the forefront of digital transformation . In addition, the company launched the HRSA FORHP Data Collection Platform, modernized the New York State Education Department's grants system, and secured high-profile contracts with the DoD.

For REI Systems, recognition as a 2025 Washington Post Top Workplace is just one more confirmation of the decades-long strength of an organization driven by highly-engaged, mission-focused teams. REI Systems is navigating the unique environment of 2025 as it always has-together, with agility, experience, and a sharp focus on innovation, excellence, and deep mission impact.

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems .

