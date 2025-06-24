U-PIC And Celerant Partner To Expand Shipping And Fulfillment Insurance Coverage

The partnership addresses a critical need for eCommerce businesses seeking to protect their shipments while managing costs effectively. When retailers ship packages, they maintain responsibility until delivery reaches customers. Lost, damaged, or stolen shipments can erode customer trust, generate negative reviews, and impact business growth. Traditional carrier insurance often proves costly, making U-PIC's alternative coverage, available at 50% to 90% less than standard rates, an attractive solution for cost-conscious retailers.

"In today's competitive eCommerce landscape, retailers bear the full responsibility for packages until they are safely delivered. Lost, damaged, or stolen shipments incur high costs and damage a business's reputation. U-PIC's approach delivers the same robust coverage at 50% to 90% less than traditional carrier insurance," said Bliss Landon, CEO of U-PIC. "Our proven, integrated solutions ensure coverage is implemented quickly and efficiently so our partners can focus on growing their businesses."

U-PIC's technology-driven approach seamlessly integrates into existing retail workflows, providing comprehensive coverage across all major carriers through a single platform. The company employs a streamlined "crawl, walk, run" integration methodology that ensures quick implementation and activation with minimal operational disruption for new business partners.

"This partnership expands our commitment to providing retailers with comprehensive solutions that address their evolving business needs," said Michele Salerno, CGO of Celerant Technology. "By integrating U-PIC's cost-effective shipping protection into our platform, we're helping our clients reduce operational costs while enhancing customer confidence."

The service delivers rapid claims resolution within seven to ten business days, helping maintain customer satisfaction and business continuity. Unlike generic insurance providers, U-PIC's licensed experts specialize exclusively in shipping insurance and deeply understand eCommerce and parcel shipping industry dynamics. Through this partnership, Celerant clients gain access to instant coverage, competitive rates, and industry-leading processing times designed to optimize cost efficiency and reliability.

About U-PIC

Founded in 1989, U-PIC Shipping Insurance is a pioneer in affordable, tech-driven shipping protection. Specializing in seamless, scalable insurance solutions, U-PIC empowers businesses, from eCommerce retailers to enterprise logistics, with instant coverage for major carriers like USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL. With paperless claims, industry-leading processing times, and competitive rates, U-PIC helps businesses reduce shipping costs while ensuring reliability and efficiency. Trusted by global brands like Amazon and DHL, U-PIC continues to innovate with API-driven automation, streamlining coverage and claims to enhance customer satisfaction.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: .

