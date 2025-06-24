Cigent Announces New CEO And Introduces Software Full Drive Encryption Designed For Csfc Compliance

New executive leadership and purpose-built software drive growing demand for secure data-at-rest solutions.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigent®, the leader in protecting data at the edge for military services, is experiencing rapid growth as demand for its industry-leading solutions accelerates. Cigent's secure storage drives and software protect sensitive and classified data on edge devices, including PCs, servers, manned and unmanned vehicles, and industrial control systems.

The company's solutions deliver layered data protection to prevent unauthorized access and meet NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Data-at-Rest (DAR) compliance requirements. Cigent goes beyond securing data at rest with patented capabilities that enable granular access control and verified data sanitization, protecting sensitive information throughout its lifecycle.

As part of its expanding portfolio, Cigent today announced the release of its new Software Full Drive Encryption (FDE) with AES-256-bit protection. Purpose-built to meet NSA CSfC DAR standards, the solution is undergoing certification testing. Cigent FDE provides critical inner-layer protection, robust boot integrity, multifactor authentication, and large-scale manageability via command-line interface.

Driven by its unique combination of CSfC-compliant layered security, seamless procurement, and a team of U.S.-based experts with TS/SCI clearances, Cigent is achieving exceptional commercial momentum. The company has recorded multiple quarters of substantial quarter-over-quarter bookings growth, with significant new partnerships secured with industry-leading FSIs.

To support its rapid growth and evolving mission, Cigent is strengthening its leadership team:



Brett Hansen , previously Cigent's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer . In his new role, Mr. Hansen will continue Cigent's unwavering commitment to supporting customer and partner data security needs while accelerating go-to-market efforts through strategic relationships with federal systems integrators (FSIs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs). Mr. Hansen is a seasoned technology executive with prior leadership roles at Dell Technologies and as Chief Growth Officer at high-growth SaaS companies.

Brett Shank has been named Vice President of Product & Engineering . Mr. Shank brings deep experience from leadership roles at Northrop Grumman and Fornetix and will focus on driving innovation to address emerging threats such as quantum computing, streamlining deployment and management, and expanding enterprise storage capabilities.

"Cigent's momentum is a reflection of the growing need for robust, layered protection at the edge," said Brett Hansen, CEO of Cigent. "With a proven product roadmap, strong customer demand, and a passionate, mission-driven team, we are poised to redefine how the U.S. military and FSIs secure data in the most demanding environments."

With its proven solutions, expanded leadership, and unrelenting focus on mission success, Cigent remains committed to helping U.S. military and federal partners ensure sensitive data is protected wherever it resides.

About Cigent



Cigent Secure Storage protects mission-critical data at rest (DAR) on devices operating at the edge. Through an integrated and modular combination of hardware and software capabilities, Cigent enables NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) compliance by delivering layered protection. Data remains secure throughout its lifecycle with data access controls, persistent data monitoring, and verified sanitization capabilities. Device coverage includes PCs, servers (with multi-drive support), manned and unmanned vehicles, industrial control systems (ICS), and IoT platforms.

The Cigent team includes cleared TS/SCI personnel with decades of operational experience and a U.S.-based software development team. The Cigent portfolio is available through leading drive and device manufacturers and is integrated by top federal systems integrators (FSIs).

