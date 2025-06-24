As San Diego Faces Budget Deficit, Local Organization Protests Taxpayer- Funded Support For Kehlani At SD Pride
San Diego, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antisemitism Task Force of San Diego at StandWithUs is calling for the removal of Kehlani as a headliner from this year's San Diego Pride festival due to public promotion of hateful rhetoric.
The Pride, Not Prejudice campaign contends that Kehlani's promotion of slogans such as“Long Live the Intifada” glorifies violence and alienates Jewish LGBTQ+ participants, directly contradicting the values of inclusivity, respect, and safety that Pride events are meant to uphold.
As the City of San Diego is grappling with a significant budget deficit, the Antisemitism Task Force of San Diego at StandWithUs is highlighting the fact that the city has pledged $204,091 to this year's Pride festival, increasing to $376,564 next year, for an event whose headliner makes the local Jewish community feel threatened, marginalized and unsafe.
Cities across the country have already taken action: Kehlani's performances have been canceled at major events due to public outcry over hateful rhetoric.
"San Diego's Jewish community is under attack - and Kehlani's appearance sends a message that Jews are not welcome at Pride," said Liat Cohen-Reeis, Director of the Antisemitism Task Force of San Diego at StandWithUs. “Choosing a headliner who spreads hateful messages is deeply offensive and truly dangerous. We cannot accept that."
In response to Kehlani's inclusion, multiple organizations have withdrawn their participation and sponsorship from San Diego Pride, including:
- UC San Diego & UC San Diego Health The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) The Jewish Federation of San Diego County Hillel of San Diego Israeli American Council
Shockingly, Pride organizers rejected the push for Kehlani's removal, stating, “We respect our local Jewish community's decision not to participate in San Diego Pride's programming this year. Each member of our community must make their own decision about attending this year's events.”
The Antisemitism Task Force of San Diego at StandWithUs calls on San Diegans to stand up to antisemitism by joining in their mission and helping spread their message. For more information or to get involved, visit PrideNotPrejudice.orgCONTACT: Maya Plesset The Antisemitism Task Force of San Diego at StandWithUs 8583863332 ...
