Mark Hensley Joins RBL LLC As A Senior Adviser

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RBL LLC , a pioneering biotech venture creation studio designed to rapidly build companies based on lifesaving medical technologies, today announced the addition of Mark Hensley as a senior adviser. Hensley will leverage his proven experience in biotech venture creation, corporate strategy and business development to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough life sciences technologies at the Houston-based venture creation studio.

With more than 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, Hensley brings a wealth of knowledge in company formation, venture financing, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. He has a proven track record of successfully identifying high-potential biotech opportunities and scaling new ventures across a variety of therapeutic areas, including transplant, immunology and rare diseases.

"Following our October launch, we expect Mark's impressive track record of leading large business transactions in the biotech industry, coupled with his deep expertise in strategic partnerships, to play an instrumental role in advancing our mission," said Paul Wotton , CEO and managing partner of RBL LLC. "As we continue launching cutting-edge biomedical innovations, we look forward to working with Mark's strategic guidance to drive the development of breakthrough therapies from the lab bench to the clinic."

"Joining RBL LLC as it prepares for the launch of multiple promising clinical-stage biotech companies is a great opportunity," Hensley said. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at RBL LLC to help identify and steer innovative Houston-based biotech ventures to success while fostering the strategic partnerships necessary to accelerate the development of therapies that will have a lasting impact on patients worldwide."

Hensley currently serves as chief operating officer at Heron Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, where he led a major buy-side acquisition, expanding the company's global footprint in nephrology. As chief commercial officer at Veloxis, he played a pivotal role in executing a billion-dollar sell-side transaction, demonstrating his strategic vision and ability to drive substantial growth in the biotechnology sector. Hensley holds a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of North Texas, and his expertise spans a wide range of disciplines within the biotechnology and life sciences industries.

RBL LLC is a pioneering biotech venture creation studio based in Houston that is dedicated to accelerating the development of breakthrough medical technologies and therapies through company formation. RBL provides entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators with infrastructure, financial support and strategic guidance as well as access to laboratory space and shared resources in the Texas Medical Center Helix Park. For more information, please visit .

