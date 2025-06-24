Primary Driver In The Pesticide Residue Testing Market 2025: The Market Soars Amid Rising Food-Borne Illnesses

Pesticide Residue Testing Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Growth Projection For The Pesticide Residue Testing Market ?

The pesticide residue testing market size has grown strongly in recent years, growing from $1.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.97 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors attributing to this growth in the historic period include stringent regulatory standards, globalization of food supply chains, increased pesticide usage in agriculture, increased consumer awareness and demand for safe food, expansion of organic farming, and involvement of trade associations and certification programs.

What Further Growth Is Anticipated In The Pesticide Residue Testing Market?

Projections suggest that the pesticide residue testing market size is set for further growth in the coming years, reaching $2.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Drivers for growth in the forecast period include the emergence of new pesticides, a focus on sustainable agriculture, increasing demand for rapid testing methods, consumer preference for residue-free products, regulatory shifts and updates. Major trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in analytical techniques, multi-residue analysis, the implementation of blockchain technology for traceability, and rising awareness and education initiatives alongside collaborative efforts for residue monitoring and rapid technological innovations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth In The Pesticide Residue Testing Market?

The increasing demand for organic food is one of the key growth drivers for the pesticide residue testing market. Organic food refers to agricultural products produced using environmentally and socially responsible practices that abstain from the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, genetically modified organisms GMOs, irradiation, and sewage sludge. Pesticide residue testing plays a pivotal role in maintaining the authenticity and safety of organic foods, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering consumer trust in organic products and practices.

Which Major Industry Players Are Driving The Growth Of The Pesticide Residue Testing Market?

Key players operating in the pesticide residue testing market include Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, Silliker Inc., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Scientific Certification Systems Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Charm Sciences Inc., Premier Analytical Services, Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, and many more.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pesticide Residue Testing Market?

A prominent emerging trend is the development of an artificial intelligence kit by key industry players. This tool aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of residue detection in agricultural produce. An artificial intelligence kit refers to a portable device that utilizes AI for the immediate analysis of samples such as soil, water, or produce. It identifies the presence and concentration of pesticide residues, delivering real-time, accurate detection for agricultural or food safety purposes.

How Is The Pesticide Residue Testing Market Segmented ?

The market is segmented based on type, technology, food tested, and class, which include:

1 By Type: Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Other Types

2 By Technology: LC-MS Or GC-MS, HPCL, Gas Chromatography, Other Technologies

3 By Food Tested: Meat And Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Grains And Pulses, Other Foods Tested

4 By Class: Organ chlorines, Organophosphates, Organonitrogens, Carbamates, Other Classes

Additionally, the market has various subsegments, including selective, non-selective, pre-emergent, and post-emergent herbicides; systemic, contact, seed treatment, and foliar fungicides; and contact, systemic, and biological insecticides, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Pesticide Residue Testing Market?

Europe represented the largest regional segment in the pesticide residue testing market in 2024. Other significant regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries in focus within the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Spain.

