Workstatus Adds New Features For Attendance Tracking And Project Control

Workstatus just upgraded with powerful features for attendance and project oversight.

Workstatus adds selfie verification, email alerts, better time-off tracking, task filters, and cost tracking for improved team and project management.

- Parvessh AgarwalNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Workstatus, the leading workforce management platform , has rolled out exciting new features making it easier for business owners to track teams, manage projects, and stay organized.These updates are intended to help their new and existing clients work more efficiently while keeping costs under control.✅ What's New & Updated in Workstatus?1. Selfie Verification for Web Tracker➢ Selfie identity verification adds stronger security by requiring face verification each time team members enter or leave the job site.➢ This ensures that the right person is working on each task and helps prevent time theft.● Benefits include:➢ Verified identity for every work session➢ Reduced buddy punching and time fraud➢ Better accountability for remote and hybrid teams➢ Automatic photo capture for security records2. Message Board Email Integration➢ Message Board keeps managers instantly updated when new message boards are created.➢ Team members receive real-time email alerts so important communications never get missed.● This feature helps with:➢ Faster response times to team discussions➢ Better project communication flow➢ Reduced missed messages and updates➢ Seamless connection between email and workspace3. Time-Off Policy Improvements● Workstatus now shows clearer labels that reflect the correct units (Days or Hours) for vacation and sick leave tracking. The improvements include:➢ Accurate accrual amount displays➢ Better policy clarity for HR teams➢ Easier compliance with labor regulations➢ Reduced administrative errors➢ This update reduces confusion and helps with compliance requirements.4. Everything View Task List gives admins and owners powerful filtering options to view tasks by team, client, project, or individual user. This complete oversight helps managers stay on top of all work activities.5. Navigation and Access Control features let users pin and unpin items for faster access to frequently used tools and projects. This personalization makes daily workflows more efficient.6. Mark as Favorite allows users to flag important projects, milestones, tasks, task lists, and messages for quick access later. This organization feature saves time and keeps critical work items visible.● Key benefits:➢ Customized workspace for each user➢ Faster access to important projects➢ Better organization of daily tasks➢ Reduced time searching for work items7. Resource Billing Cost TrackingGet precise tracking of total, individual, and time log-based billing expenses. This feature gives business owners complete visibility into project costs and profitability.● Cost tracking benefits include:➢ Accurate project profitability analysis➢ Better budget control and planning➢ Detailed expense breakdowns by resource➢ Improved client billing accuracy✅ Why Do Businesses Choose Workstatus?● These new features add to Workstatus's core strengths that help businesses succeed:➢ Simple time tracking that works across devices and locations➢ Screenshot monitoring for remote work accountability➢ Detailed productivity reports for team optimization➢ GPS tracking for mobile and field teams➢ Automated payroll integration for easy payments➢ Get customizable reports for quick time analysis"Our goal is to make workforce management simple for busy business owners. These updates give you better control without adding complexity," Parvessh Agarwal added.All new features are available immediately to existing users at no additional cost. New customers can try these features during their free trial period.For more information about how Workstatus can streamline your workforce management and improve team efficiency, visit to start a free trial .Explore Workstatus, the complete workforce productivity platform designed to keep teams aligned, accountable, and performing at their best.✅ About WorkstatusWorkstatus helps business owners manage remote, in-office, and hybrid teams with easy-to-use time tracking and productivity tools.From small businesses to growing companies, Workstatus provides the visibility and control needed to keep projects on track and teams productive.The platform combines time tracking, project management, and team monitoring in one simple solution that saves time and reduces administrative work for busy managers.

Parvesh Aggarwal

ValueCoders India LLP

98115 21009

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Too Many Tools = Lost #Productivity | Switch to #Workstatus - The All-In-One #Workforce Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.