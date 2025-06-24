Global Quantum Communication Market Forecast To Reach $4.03 Billion By 2029 With 27.7% Annual Growth

Quantum Communication Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Quantum Communication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The quantum communication market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 28.1%. The expansion in the historic period can be credited to increasing demand for enhanced simulation and modeling, the growing complexity of automotive systems, a heightened focus on cybersecurity, concerted research initiatives, regulatory pressures and emissions reduction, a dynamic competitive landscape, and market differentiation.

What Is The Quantum Communication Market Growth Forecast?

The quantum communication market size is forecasted to experience exponential growth in the coming years, growing to $4.03 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 27.7%. Factors contributing to the growth in the forecast period are the increased number of IoT devices, growing demand for secure communication, expanded network infrastructures, and a surge in the adoption of communication techniques.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The Quantum Communication Market?

The increasing number of cybersecurity threats is anticipated to drive the quantum communication market. Cybersecurity threats refer to malicious acts intended to weaken the security of information systems by altering the availability, integrity, or confidentiality of data or causing disruptions in digital life. Increased connectivity, limited involvement in cybersecurity education, training, research, and the inefficiency of governments, businesses, and individuals to build a more secure digital ecosystem are seen as reasons for the rise in cybersecurity threats. Unveil the market projections and potential growth drivers in the full report: Report Link

Who Are The Key Players In The Quantum Communication Market?

The quantum communication market is controlled by significant companies such as Toshiba Corporation, ID Quantique SA, Nu Quantum Ltd., QuintessenceLabs Pty. Ltd., MagiQ Technologies Inc., SpeQtral Pte Ltd., Arqit Quantum Inc., QuantumCTek Co. Ltd., Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology, Qubitekk Inc., QuantLR Inc., Ki3 Photonics Technologies Inc., Qunnect Corporation, QEYnet.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Emerging Trends Are Observed In The Quantum Communication Market?

Major companies operating in the quantum communication market are introducing innovative products, such as optical communication devices, to better serve customers with advanced features. Optical communication devices encompass various components and technologies of optical communication systems to transmit, receive, and process optical signals.

How Is The Quantum Communication Market Segmented ?

The quantum communication market report distinguishes its divisions as follows:

- By Product Type: Hardware, Service, Software

- By Security Service: Application Security, Network Security

- By Application: Government, Military And Defense, Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Industrial, Enterprise, Other Applications

Moreover, subsegments within these divisions are identified as:

- By Hardware: Quantum Key Distribution Qkd Systems, Quantum Repeaters, Photonic Detectors And Components, Quantum Random Number Generators QRNG, Optical Transceivers For Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensors And Imaging Devices, Quantum Cryptography Hardware

- By Service: Quantum Network Deployment Services, Quantum Encryption And Cryptography Services, Quantum Communication System Integration, Quantum Key Management And Distribution Services, Consulting And Advisory Services For Quantum Technologies, Quantum Communication Maintenance And Support Services

- By Software: Quantum Cryptography Software, Quantum Key Distribution QKD Software Solutions, Quantum Communication Protocols And Algorithms, Quantum Network Simulation Software, Quantum Software Development Platforms, Encryption And Decryption Software For Quantum Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Quantum Communication Market?

North America was the largest region in the quantum communication market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quantum communication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2025



Wired Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2025



General Communication Equipment Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, is renowned for its comprehensive and data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.