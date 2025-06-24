Top Trend In Medical Aesthetics Market 2025: Innovative Skin Lasers In The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The medical aesthetics report describes and explains the medical aesthetics market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global medical aesthetics market reached a value of nearly $19.17965 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.67% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $19.17965 billion in 2024 to $29.69563 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.14%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2029 and reach $44.90493 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the medical aesthetics market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the medical aesthetics market such as:

.Enhancing operational capabilities by introducing new product launches

.Expanding manufacturing capacity through strategic partnership initiatives

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that medical aesthetics companies enhance offerings:

.Developing medical-grade, biosynthetic-cellulose post-treatment dressings for advanced wound care

.Adopting a strategic partnership approach to co-develop cutting-edge solutions

.Investing in next-generation non-surgical skin lifting treatments to expand aesthetic offerings

.Advancing the development of LED phototherapy systems for enhanced treatment outcomes

.Creating innovative educational platforms to improve learning experiences and accessibility

.Building comprehensive SaaS platforms to streamline operations and service delivery across industries

What Is Medical Aesthetics: Market Overview?

Medical aesthetics refers to a branch of medicine focused on enhancing cosmetic appearance through non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures. It combines dermatological, cosmetic, and medical practices to treat conditions such as wrinkles, fine lines, skin laxity, scars, pigmentation, and other aesthetic concerns. The primary purpose of medical aesthetics is to improve an individual's appearance and boost self-confidence by offering treatments that rejuvenate skin, contour the body, and reverse signs of aging, without the need for surgery or extended recovery periods.

This market is used by individuals seeking aesthetic enhancement, commonly adults concerned about aging, cosmetic correction, or body shaping. Treatments are performed during elective procedures at clinics, hospitals, medical spas, beauty centers and increasingly through at home devices. Products complement medical services (e.g., topical cosmeceuticals, sun-blocking products), while alternative solutions include plastic surgery and over the-counter beauty aids; in-home, non invasive at home devices compete directly as substitutes.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 34.54% of the total market in 2023. AbbVie Inc. was the largest competitor with 9.22% share of the market, followed by:

.Galderma Group AG

.Johnson & Johnson

.Merz Pharma GmbH Co & KG

.Sisram Medical Ltd.

.Bausch Health Companies Inc.

.Syneron Candela Ltd.

.Cynosure

.Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

.Evolus Inc.

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

