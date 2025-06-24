Cleanspark Reaches 50 EH/S Milestone Escape Velocity In Action

First publicly traded miner to reach this scale with fully self-operated infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner®, today announced it has achieved its mid-year target of 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) of operational hashrate, a measure of computing power dedicated to mining Bitcoin.

"Reaching 50 EH/s is a major milestone. It reflects years of focused strategy, disciplined execution, and a relentless commitment to doing things the right way," said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark's CEO and President. "This growth didn't happen by chance. It's the result of building and operating our own infrastructure, often from the ground up, which has given us the control, resilience, and scalability needed to lead in this industry."

CleanSpark's infrastructure portfolio spans more than 30 locations across Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Wyoming, with vertically integrated control over energy procurement, development, and operations. The Company's approach emphasizes long-term sustainability, high uptime, and low marginal cost per bitcoin.

"We've never pursued growth for its own sake," Bradford continued. "Every new megawatt and every additional exahash has been deliberately designed to create long-term shareholder value and advance our vision of becoming the global leader in Bitcoin mining, built right here in rural America."

"As we look to the future, CleanSpark has laid the foundation to achieve 60 EH/s and beyond. This expansion capacity aligns with the Company's broader strategy to grow with capital efficiency only possible for an operator that has achieved escape velocity."

At the same time, CleanSpark's Digital Asset Management (DAM) division continues to mature, actively managing the Company's self-mined bitcoin holdings of more than 12,500, as a strategic treasury asset, to support growth. These activities began generating results in May through active monetization and yield initiatives, forming a key element of CleanSpark's non-dilutive growth approach.

"We're mining Bitcoin efficiently, holding it responsibly, and putting it to work in ways that drive shareholder value," Bradford concluded. "With unmatched scale, non-dilutive growth in motion, and compelling opportunities on the horizon, I've never been more confident in CleanSpark's future or prouder of the team building it."

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play Bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset – Bitcoin – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: receipt and cost of electrical and server equipment needed to hit additional exa-hash targets; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve the additional exa-hash targets; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate; increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the impact of the changes to, and uncertainty surrounding, the U.S. import tariff regime; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

