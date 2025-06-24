The Designery Expands Its Reach By Opening Its First Location In Arkansas

The Designery Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is owned by Josh Moll and his brother, Jason Moll. The siblings also own Executive Flooring Solutions, Inc. (EFS) in Bentonville with their brothers, Jonathan and Jacob Moll. Their Designery location will run as an extension of this veteran- and family-owned business.

"The Designery NWA is complementary of our current business, Executive Flooring Solutions," said owner Josh Moll, a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and Arkansas native. "We believe that the two business can work together to provide a complete renovation experience for the people of Northwest Arkansas. We hope to provide homeowners everything from flooring to fixtures."

After he was honorably discharged from the Marines, Josh Moll became a commercial flooring subcontractor and spent more than 20 years in the industry. Jason Moll had worked for more than 15 years in sales, financial and business management before the four brothers joined forces in 2018 to open EFS.

"We don't forget where we started, and we strive to ensure that our companies' successes also includes the individual success of each of our employees," Josh Moll said. "We are honored to also be a part of The Designery team, and hope our latest venture provides more value to our clients."

The Designery NWA serves residents in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Cave Springs, Centerton, Farmington, Fayetteville, Larue, Lowell, Mayfield, Osage Mills, Rogers, Sonora, Springdale and Tonitown.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles and over 25 color options for closets, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery NWA, visit or call them at (479) 888-8015.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE HomeFront Brands