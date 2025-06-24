Global Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market Forecast: Growth Drivers, Trends, & Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global autonomous AI and autonomous agents market reached a value of nearly $6.96884 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.60% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6.96884 billion in 2024 to $41.37066 billion in 2029 at a rate of 42.79%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.32% from 2029 and reach $241.54957 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market such as:

.Strengthening business capabilities through the introduction of new product solutions

.Driving growth through continuous new product development

.Enhancing business operations by forming strategic partnerships

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that autonomous AI and autonomous agents companies enhance offerings:

.Autonomous AI suites are transforming digital task execution across major industries

.Adoption of multi-agent systems is boosting operational efficiency and collaboration

.Emphasizing human-agent collaboration to enhance market offerings

.Empowering enterprises with autonomous agents for scalable automation of business processes

.Revolutionizing business operations through intelligent, scalable autonomous AI solutions

.Autonomous security AI agents are enhancing real-time threat detection and response capabilities

.AI-powered autonomous agents are reshaping customer service through intelligent automation

What Is Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents: Market Overview?

Autonomous AI and autonomous agents refer to intelligent systems capable of performing tasks or making decisions independently without continuous human guidance. These systems are designed to perceive their environment, analyze data, learn from interactions, and act to achieve specific goals. Autonomous AI emphasizes the use of machine learning, deep learning, and reasoning to operate independently, while autonomous agents are software or robotic entities that interact with their environment or other agents to fulfill a defined objective.

The primary users of autonomous AI and agents span various sectors, including enterprises seeking to automate operations, enhance decision-making and improve customer experience. Industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing and transportation leverage these technologies to streamline processes, reduce costs and increase efficiency. Moreover, the solutions include system, moving beyond traditional automation by enabling systems to operate autonomously, i.e., agentic AI, where systems demonstrate goal-directed autonomy, proactively initiating tasks, adapting to context and coordinating actions without constant human input. This evolution marks a shift from passive automation to intelligent, self-initiated problem-solving across mission-critical environments.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 18.39% of the total market in 2023. Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) was the largest competitor with a 4.22% share of the market, followed by:

.OpenAI

.Microsoft Corporation

.International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation,

.Amazon Web Services (AWS),

.Moveworks

.Baidu, Inc.

.Alibaba Group Holding Limited

.NVIDIA Corporation

.Oracle Corp.

