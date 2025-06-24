Desmoid Tumors Treatment Market 2034: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Clinical Trials, Epidemiology, Therapies, Statistics, Revenue, Treatment, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Desmoid Tumors Treatment Market"Desmoid Tumors Companies are SpringWorks Therapeutics, Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Eisai and PRISM BioLab, MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Desmoid Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Desmoid Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Desmoid Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Desmoid Tumors market report covers emerging drugs, treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Desmoid Tumors market.

Some of the key facts of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report:



The Desmoid Tumors market size was valued ~USD 89 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States held the largest market size for Desmoid Tumors among the seven major markets (7MM), valued at approximately USD 60 million.

In June 2025, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of nirogacestat, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor, as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment. The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP opinion and is expected to make a final decision regarding the approval in the third quarter of 2025.

In 2023, there were approximately 3,400 new cases of desmoid tumors across the seven major markets (7MM), with the United States reporting the highest number of these incident cases.

In 2023, mutation-specific desmoid tumor cases in the seven major markets (7MM) were predominantly driven by CTNNB1 gene mutations, accounting for nearly 28,400 cases, whereas APC gene mutations were associated with around 3,000 cases.

In 2023, the United States held the largest share of the desmoid tumors market among the seven major markets (7MM), representing about 68% of the total market.

Desmoid tumors make up less than 3% of all soft tissue tumors, with an estimated annual incidence ranging from 1 in 250,000 to 1 in 500,000.

In the United States, approximately 1,000 to 1,650 new cases of desmoid tumors are diagnosed each year.

In 2023, the 10-year prevalence of desmoid tumors in the EU4 and the UK was approximately 4,500 cases among males and 8,300 cases among females.

Major companies in the desmoid tumors space, including SpringWorks Therapeutics (OGSIVEO [nirogacestat]), Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AL102), Iterion Therapeutics and Apollomics (Tegavivint [BC2059]), Eisai and PRISM BioLab (E7386), among others, are currently advancing their lead candidates through various stages of clinical development. These developments are expected to have a significant impact on the desmoid tumors market throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The desmoid tumors pipeline is relatively limited and includes therapies such as Gamma Secretase Inhibitors (GSI), TBL1 inhibitors, CBP/ß-catenin interaction inhibitors, and other treatments.

Key Desmoid Tumors Companies: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Eisai and PRISM BioLab, MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others

Key Desmoid Tumors Therapies: OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), AL102, Tegavivint (BC2059), E7386, Vactosertib, Sirolimus, Imatinib, AL102, Tegavivint, Nab-Rapamycin, Fentanyl sublingual spray, REC-4881, and others

The Desmoid Tumors epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Desmoid Tumors are more common in women as compared to men The Desmoid Tumors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Desmoid Tumors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Desmoid Tumors market dynamics.

Desmoid Tumors Overview

Desmoid Tumors are rare, non-metastasizing but locally aggressive soft tissue neoplasms that arise from connective tissue, particularly in the muscles, fascia, or aponeuroses. Desmoid Tumors are also known as aggressive fibromatosis and can occur anywhere in the body, though they are most commonly found in the abdomen, shoulders, upper arms, and thighs. Desmoid Tumors often affect individuals between the ages of 15 and 40 and are more prevalent in females.

Desmoid Tumors are associated with mutations in the CTNNB1 gene or the APC gene, especially in individuals with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). Desmoid Tumors may present as a painless or painful mass and can cause symptoms depending on their location and size, such as bowel obstruction, nerve compression, or organ dysfunction.

Desmoid Tumors are diagnosed through imaging studies like MRI or CT scans, followed by biopsy for histological confirmation. Desmoid Tumors do not spread to distant organs but can recur locally after treatment. Desmoid Tumors treatment options include active surveillance, surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic therapies such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, or targeted agents like tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Desmoid Tumors require individualized treatment plans, and ongoing research is focused on improving outcomes through novel therapies.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Desmoid Tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors

Prevalent Cases of Desmoid Tumors by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

Desmoid Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Desmoid Tumors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Desmoid Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Desmoid Tumors Therapies and Key Companies



OGSIVEO (nirogacestat): SpringWorks Therapeutics

AL102: Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Tegavivint (BC2059): Iterion Therapeutics

E7386: Eisai and PRISM BioLab

Vactosertib: MedPacto, Inc.

AL102: Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Tegavivint: Iterion Therapeutics

Sirolimus: Pfizer

Imatinib: Novartis

Nab-Rapamycin: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Fentanyl sublingual spray: INSYS Therapeutics Inc REC-4881: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

Desmoid Tumors is a rare form of cancer; thus, companies developing treatment options for the same can possess several advantages like market exclusivities, premium pricing, subsidy for conducting trials, and several other benefits from the government bodies for R&D.

Desmoid Tumors Market Barriers

Lack of approved therapies indicate an opportune time to invest in research and development as the Desmoid Tumors therapy segment is currently being explored by only a handful of players.

Scope of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Desmoid Tumors Companies: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Eisai and PRISM BioLab, MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Desmoid Tumors Therapies: OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), AL102, Tegavivint (BC2059), E7386, Vactosertib, Sirolimus, Imatinib, AL102, Tegavivint, Nab-Rapamycin, Fentanyl sublingual spray, REC-4881, and others

Desmoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Desmoid Tumors current marketed and Desmoid Tumors emerging therapies

Desmoid Tumors Market Dynamics: Desmoid Tumors market drivers and Desmoid Tumors market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Desmoid Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Desmoid Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Desmoid Tumors Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Desmoid Tumors

3. SWOT analysis of Desmoid Tumors

4. Desmoid Tumors Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Desmoid Tumors Market Overview at a Glance

6. Desmoid Tumors Disease Background and Overview

7. Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Desmoid Tumors

9. Desmoid Tumors Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Desmoid Tumors Unmet Needs

11. Desmoid Tumors Emerging Therapies

12. Desmoid Tumors Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Desmoid Tumors Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Desmoid Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

16. Desmoid Tumors Market Barriers

17. Desmoid Tumors Appendix

18. Desmoid Tumors Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

