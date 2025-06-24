ASE Index Jumps 1.13%

Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session with a 1.13 percent gain, ending at 2,694 points.Trading activity included approximately six million shares, with a total value of JD 14.1 million executed through 2,945 transactions.Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 42 recorded gains, 20 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.