403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASE Index Jumps 1.13%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session with a 1.13 percent gain, ending at 2,694 points.
Trading activity included approximately six million shares, with a total value of JD 14.1 million executed through 2,945 transactions.
Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 42 recorded gains, 20 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.
Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session with a 1.13 percent gain, ending at 2,694 points.
Trading activity included approximately six million shares, with a total value of JD 14.1 million executed through 2,945 transactions.
Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 42 recorded gains, 20 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment