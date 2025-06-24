Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Index Jumps 1.13%


2025-06-24 07:09:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session with a 1.13 percent gain, ending at 2,694 points.
Trading activity included approximately six million shares, with a total value of JD 14.1 million executed through 2,945 transactions.
Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 42 recorded gains, 20 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.

