Global Seafood Industry Will Converge At Seafood Expo Asia In Singapore To Uncover New Business Opportunities, Partnerships And Innovations And Trends In The Asian Market

The Expo will take place on 10-12 September at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore and will feature new and innovative products, seafood tastings, culinary demonstrations, networking opportunities, educational conference sessions and more. Last year's expo brought more than 4,530 seafood professionals from 80 countries.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - Seafood Expo Asia , organized by Diversified, will take place in Singapore on 10-12 September 2025. The Expo provides a strategic platform gathering seafood suppliers from around the world and buyers from across Asia for three days of face-to-face meetings and business growth opportunities. Seafood professionals from across the supply chain will gather in one place to learn about new opportunities in the sector, build and strengthen business partnerships, discover the latest seafood products, processing equipment and services and learn about the latest trends in the Asian market.'The uniqueness of this event is in its tailored approach to connecting worldwide seafood companies with the buyers they need to expand their business in the Asian market,' said Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified. 'The event offers several onsite opportunities for exhibitors, buyers in the Asian market and seafood professionals to develop deeper relationships in-person and discover new market opportunities to achieve annual business goals.'A growing number of seafood companies from countries around the world will be participating in this year's edition. Countries include Australia, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam and more. New country participation from Estonia and United Arab Emirates as well as new national pavilions from China, Estonia, South Korea and Taiwan will be represented on the exhibit floor.Some of the seafood companies exhibiting at this year's event include AquaChile, Blumar Seafoods, Fanny Bay Oysters, Ferme Marine de Mahebourg Ltd, Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd, Grupo Aquamar, Gumusdoga, Loch Duart Salmon, Marennes Oleron Oysters, Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association, Saint Kerber, South African Farmed Abalone Export Council, Ulka Seafoods PVT Ltd, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Yeam Seng Frozen Goods & Fishery, Zalmhuys Group and more. Processing equipment and solution companies include BAADER ASIA PTE. LTD., D&D Electronics, Co., Ltd, GB Bernucci SRL, Jaw Feng Machinery Co., Ltd., JD5 Hygiene GmbH, Moon Environment Technology SDN BHD, Nantong Worldbase Refrigeration Equipment ZCo., Ltd., Silikal GmbH and more.Seafood professionals and purchasing decision-makers from catering, hotels, imports, restaurants, supermarkets, wholesalers and more attend the event for three days of sourcing, networking and educational learning. Key Buyers and Hosted Buyers, who are qualified high-volume seafood importers or buyers from retail and foodservice companies, can take part in the Expo's Business Matchmaking Program, which facilitates dedicated meetings with seafood suppliers and source specific products.In addition to companies showcasing their products, the exhibit hall will feature culinary demonstrations, a product showcase, product samplings and engaging competitions such as the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards and Oyster Challenge. An educational conference program will include top leaders across the sector discussing timely topics including technology updates in seafood processing, aquaculture innovations, sustainability, supply chain accountability and more.Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events and register to attend for free by visiting .To register as media/press, please click here .To register as an attendee, please click here .Hashtag: #SEASIA25



Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified and takes place annually in Asia.



