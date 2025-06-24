Fibocom-Powered Robotic Mower Solution Featured At SPOGA+GAFA 2025, Pioneering The Future Of Boundary-Free Smart Lawn Care
COLOGNE, Germany, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leader in communication modules and AI solutions, had its state-of-the-art intelligent robotic lawn mower solution prominently showcased at SPOGA+GAFA 2025, the world's leading trade fair for the garden and outdoor living industry. Multiple robotic lawn mowers powered by Fibocom's technology demonstrated seamless navigation across simulated garden environments-autonomously detecting boundaries, planning precise mowing routes, and avoiding obstacles-all without relying on traditional physical perimeter wires. This impressive demonstration highlighted the disruptive potential of AI-driven, boundary-free lawn care solutions.
The global smart robotic mower market holds vast potential, with Europe and North America accounting for 72% of the world's 250 million private gardens. Yet, adoption remains low-under 6% in North America and 10–30% in Europe-highlighting substantial room for growth as demand for intelligent lawn care accelerates.
Fibocom's solution integrates advanced AI vision, multi-sensor fusion, and intelligent navigation to eliminate the need for traditional boundary wires. This enables robotic mowers to autonomously detect perimeters and obstacles, ensuring safe, efficient, and precise operation while significantly improving mowing productivity. It's worth mentioning that, having accumulated over 350,000 kilometers of reliable autonomous performance worldwide, this solution has proven its robustness in diverse and complex garden environments.
Fibocom provides two solution variants tailored to diverse customer needs: a standard pure-vision model and a flagship version combining binocular VIO (Visual-Inertial Odometry) with RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) for superior stability, precision, and large-area coverage-ideal for professional and commercial applications. This comprehensive suite, encompassing stereo cameras, AI processing boards, motor control units, and customizable mobile applications, enables OEM partners to accelerate product development cycles and focus resources on product differentiation and go-to-market strategies. For end users, it revolutionizes lawn care with smart mapping, autonomous operation, and auto-recharging for a safer, easier experience.
Strategic partnerships with top global brands are fast-tracking the launch of Fibocom-powered products in key international markets over the next six months, underscoring Fibocom's technological leadership and growing influence in the smart lawn care industry. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation and manufacturing excellence, Fibocom empowers partners to penetrate top-tier European retail channels and scale globally, where every impeccably maintained lawn showcases the strength of Chinese smart manufacturing on the world stage.
