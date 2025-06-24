Alamos Gold Intersects Additional High-Grade Mineralization Across The Island Gold Deposit And Adjacent To Multiple Nearby Past-Producing Mines
|Scott K. Parsons
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
|Khalid Elhaj
|Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5427
|...
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note
This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate",“target”,“budget”,“prospective”“potential”,“opportunity” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.
Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, opportunities to add near mine and further high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources, the Island Gold District Expansion Study, the expansion of the Magino mill, and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.
Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.
These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic which may impact the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; risks associated with the startup of new mines; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.
For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading“Risk Factors”, available on the SEDAR+ website at or on EDGAR at The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.
The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Note to U.S. Investors – Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the“CIM”) - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the“CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act (“Regulation S-K 1300”) which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of“Measured Mineral Resources”,“Indicated Mineral Resources” and“Inferred Mineral Resources”. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of“Proven Mineral Reserves” and“Probable Mineral Reserves” to be substantially similar to international standards.
Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are“substantially similar” to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as“proven mineral reserves”,“probable mineral reserves”,“measured mineral resources”,“indicated mineral resources” and“inferred mineral resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes“measured mineral resources”,“indicated mineral resources” and“inferred mineral resources” under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.
Cautionary Note regarding non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures
Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess gold mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.“Sustaining capital” are expenditures that do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company's development projects.
Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income and are not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. This includes“Earnings from operations”, which is intended to provide an indication of the Company's operating performance and represents the amount of earnings before net finance income/expense, foreign exchange gain/loss, other income/loss, and income tax expense. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures are detailed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis available at .
Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground and Surface Mine Exploration Drilling
Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average.
Capping values: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Target Area
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au Uncut
(g/t)
| Au Cut
(g/t)
| Vertical Depth
(m)
|850-472-38
|B
|Island West Hanging Wall
|168.10
|173.95
|5.85
|2.86
|37.26
|14.88
|990
|850-472-22
|B
|Island West Hanging Wall
|117.00
|119.70
|2.70
|2.65
|5.11
|5.11
|888
|1025-503-05
|C
|Island West
|279.60
|290.00
|10.40
|5.07
|21.58
|21.58
|1190
|1025-503-08
|C
|Island West
|306.90
|309.40
|2.50
|2.02
|14.81
|14.81
|1222
|1025-497-22
|C
|Island West
|153.30
|157.20
|3.90
|3.15
|13.92
|13.92
|1029
|1025-503-31
|C
|Island West
|276.30
|280.05
|3.75
|2.11
|7.60
|7.60
|1185
|1025-503-07
|C
|Island West
|293.35
|299.50
|6.15
|2.07
|7.35
|7.35
|1209
|1025-503-04
|C
|Island West
|158.80
|162.00
|3.20
|3.11
|6.91
|6.91
|953
|850-470-06
|C
|Island West
|173.00
|178.50
|5.50
|3.92
|5.37
|5.37
|860
|945-624-73
|E1D
|Island East Footwall
|380.50
|385.50
|5.00
|4.00
|21.42
|21.42
|1263
|945-624-73
|E1D
|Island East Footwall
|364.35
|369.65
|5.30
|3.44
|7.78
|6.37
|1248
|945-624-79
|E1D1
|Island East Footwall
|414.66
|418.70
|4.04
|2.01
|86.36
|50.87
|1318
|945-624-83
|E1D1
|Island East Footwall
|245.00
|248.00
|3.00
|2.10
|18.94
|18.94
|1083
|945-624-83
|E1E
|Island East
|230.60
|234.00
|3.40
|2.72
|15.87
|15.87
|1073
|540-578-25
|E1E
|Island East
|53.65
|56.05
|2.40
|2.00
|8.29
|8.29
|531
|540-578-21
|E1E
|Island East
|61.15
|64.00
|2.85
|2.22
|4.67
|4.67
|517
|1130-610-19
|E1E
|Island East
|50.60
|53.00
|2.40
|2.30
|4.50
|4.50
|1087
|540-578-18
|E1E
|Island East
|80.40
|83.70
|3.30
|2.25
|3.40
|3.40
|571
|1130-610-03
|E1E
|Island East
|48.37
|51.00
|2.63
|2.41
|3.19
|3.19
|1088
|1130-610-03
|E1E
|Island East
|39.50
|44.47
|4.97
|4.71
|3.10
|3.10
|1091
|540-578-24
|E1E
|Island East
|72.50
|79.50
|7.00
|2.65
|3.10
|3.10
|558
|850-472-23
|NS1
|Island West Hanging Wall
|117.20
|120.75
|3.55
|2.83
|33.33
|28.09
|926
|850-472-32
|NS1
|Island West Hanging Wall
|109.90
|119.75
|9.85
|9.37
|11.66
|11.66
|905
|1025-503-03
|NS2
|Island West Hanging Wall
|259.00
|262.00
|3.00
|2.09
|64.85
|12.52
|879
|1025-503-02
|NS2
|Island West Hanging Wall
|206.60
|209.30
|2.70
|2.20
|11.89
|11.89
|939
|1025-503-04
|NS2
|Island West Hanging Wall
|257.50
|260.50
|3.00
|2.10
|8.90
|8.90
|915
|620-619-10
|NTH
|Island East Footwall
|161.05
|164.60
|3.55
|2.10
|191.26
|14.14
|681
|620-619-11
|NTH
|Island East Footwall
|154.90
|157.90
|3.00
|2.78
|28.12
|7.72
|689
|620-619-19
|NTH2
|Island East Footwall
|80.20
|83.00
|2.80
|2.62
|5.23
|5.23
|564
|620-619-02
|NTH2
|Island East Footwall
|16.55
|18.85
|2.30
|2.12
|4.88
|4.88
|607
|620-619-13
|NTH2
|Island East Footwall
|14.00
|16.20
|2.20
|2.14
|3.52
|3.52
|603
|620-619-12
|NTH4
|Island East Footwall
|195.10
|197.65
|2.55
|2.07
|8.54
|8.54
|732
|1025-503-12
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|298.85
|301.00
|2.15
|86.23
|1167
|1130-610-19
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|29.55
|30.50
|0.95
|84.52
|1097
|850-472-29
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|190.87
|193.00
|2.13
|53.04
|1028
|1025-503-02
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|230.10
|232.30
|2.20
|51.60
|930
|1065-619-05
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|81.70
|83.75
|2.05
|43.75
|1059
|945-623-03
|Unknown
|Island East Hanging Wall
|155.30
|157.50
|2.20
|24.26
|950
|890-461-51
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|160.40
|165.50
|5.10
|23.37
|902
|1025-503-07
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|399.00
|401.00
|2.00
|23.29
|1291
|850-470-05
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|103.40
|106.45
|3.05
|20.18
|950
|850-472-16
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|142.90
|147.00
|4.10
|18.56
|955
|890-461-14
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|183.90
|188.30
|4.40
|17.59
|968
|850-472-20
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|144.00
|147.50
|3.50
|15.39
|923
|850-472-29
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|181.45
|184.00
|2.55
|14.93
|1019
|850-472-16
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|162.30
|164.55
|2.25
|13.50
|969
|850-482-01
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|496.00
|498.35
|2.35
|13.28
|761
|890-461-43
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|101.40
|106.90
|5.50
|12.68
|892
|1025-503-18
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|71.45
|73.00
|1.55
|11.68
|1043
|850-472-01
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|157.00
|159.00
|2.00
|11.12
|969
|890-461-50
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|51.50
|55.70
|4.20
|10.89
|866
|850-472-26
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|180.00
|192.00
|12.00
|10.20
|1018
|1025-503-04
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|242.50
|244.60
|2.10
|10.18
|922
|850-472-31
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|163.35
|170.60
|7.25
|9.29
|960
|1025-503-07
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|173.60
|176.00
|2.40
|8.65
|1119
|850-470-05
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|146.00
|148.00
|2.00
|8.33
|989
|540-578-21
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|17.50
|20.50
|3.00
|7.74
|528
|850-472-27
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|95.70
|97.75
|2.05
|7.35
|937
|850-472-25
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|150.00
|153.00
|3.00
|7.31
|973
|850-470-06
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|76.00
|78.40
|2.40
|7.18
|854
|540-578-22
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|27.30
|29.80
|2.50
|6.85
|527
|1025-503-07
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|370.50
|372.50
|2.00
|6.52
|1268
|850-472-07
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|104.30
|106.90
|2.60
|6.45
|943
|850-472-27
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|155.35
|157.35
|2.00
|6.22
|992
|945-624-61
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|364.50
|368.06
|3.56
|5.91
|1280
|850-470-06
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|197.60
|200.00
|2.40
|5.88
|861
|850-472-14
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|164.20
|167.45
|3.25
|5.80
|929
|540-578-07
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|91.45
|93.60
|2.15
|5.36
|576
|MH39-06
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|1573.80
|1575.70
|1.90
|5.24
|1488
|620-619-12
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|129.40
|131.35
|1.95
|5.11
|685
|620-619-13
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|244.00
|246.30
|2.30
|5.10
|781
|850-472-05
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|321.40
|323.40
|2.00
|4.79
|1161
|620-619-10
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|132.65
|134.65
|2.00
|4.77
|665
|890-461-50
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|145.80
|148.80
|3.00
|4.52
|868
|890-461-31
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|236.00
|238.40
|2.40
|4.43
|1028
|850-472-15
|Unknown
|Island West Footwall
|200.85
|205.70
|4.85
|4.10
|969
|1025-503-04
|Unknown
|Island West Hanging Wall
|311.60
|315.50
|3.90
|3.18
|889
|540-578-10
|Unknown
|Island East Footwall
|17.10
|19.05
|1.95
|3.04
|539
Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Delineation Drilling
Composite intervals greater than 50 gram*metre.
Capping values: Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Target Area
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au Uncut
(g/t)
| Au Cut
(g/t)
| Vertical Depth
(m)
|1065-619-03
|E1E
|Island East
|66.75
|79.3
|12.55
|12.06
|12.16
|12.16
|1039
|1065-619-04
|E1E
|Island East
|90
|100
|10
|8.17
|11.18
|11.18
|1065
|1065-619-05
|E1E
|Island East
|98.95
|107.55
|8.6
|6.74
|11.42
|11.42
|1063
|1065-619-06
|E1E
|Island East
|69.3
|76.85
|7.55
|7.04
|14.2
|14.2
|1038
|1130-610-01
|E1E
|Island East
|62.5
|71.43
|8.93
|7.33
|31.46
|26.08
|1130
|1130-610-02
|E1E
|Island East
|54.28
|59.55
|5.27
|4.22
|19.61
|19.61
|1089
|1130-610-06
|E1E
|Island East
|64
|74.35
|10.35
|6.31
|23.8
|16.04
|1133
|1130-610-09
|E1E
|Island East
|70.5
|93
|22.5
|9.85
|7.34
|7.34
|1163
|1130-610-10
|E1E
|Island East
|103.5
|111.5
|8
|5.28
|11.4
|11.4
|1159
|1130-610-11
|E1E
|Island East
|90.8
|98.35
|7.55
|4.31
|31.11
|24.03
|1163
|1130-610-17
|E1E
|Island East
|78.7
|87.3
|8.6
|5.61
|6.32
|6.32
|1144
|1130-610-18
|E1E
|Island East
|84.55
|100
|15.45
|8.27
|31.44
|24.03
|1164
|1160-625-02
|E1E
|Island East
|148
|158.75
|10.75
|5.97
|43.36
|42.58
|1209
|1160-625-03
|E1E
|Island East
|111.86
|171.4
|59.54
|31.63
|7.23
|7.23
|1208
|1160-625-10
|E1E
|Island East
|131
|143
|12
|6.67
|4.32
|4.32
|1206
|1160-625-11
|E1E
|Island East
|139
|148.4
|9.4
|6.36
|55.63
|40.28
|1216
|1160-625-11
|E1E
|Island East
|157.9
|167.1
|9.2
|5.57
|83.02
|28.3
|1228
|1160-625-16
|E1E
|Island East
|90.7
|99.8
|9.1
|5.39
|16.59
|16.59
|1180
|1160-625-17
|E1E
|Island East
|89.8
|105.15
|15.35
|7.28
|4.29
|4.29
|1188
|1160-625-17
|E1E
|Island East
|129
|169
|40
|18.87
|3.7
|3.7
|1218
|945-623-05
|E1E
|Island East
|112.5
|118.65
|6.15
|5.09
|60.81
|41.21
|1008
|945-623-07
|E1E
|Island East
|133.2
|140.3
|7.1
|4.25
|12.6
|12.6
|889
|945-624-73
|E1E
|Island East
|315.5
|332.25
|16.75
|10.78
|22.83
|13.75
|1208
Table 3: Island Gold Regional Exploration – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from 2023-2025 Surface Exploration Drilling at Cline-Pick and Edwards.
Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average
All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as“Including” for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Target Area
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| Au Uncut
(g/t)
| Vertical Depth
(m)
|23IGX068A
|87-53
|305.46
|305.77
|0.31
|6.55
|207
|23IGX069
|87-53
|320.40
|320.70
|0.30
|8.42
|268
|24IGX082
|Cline
|224.57
|224.93
|0.36
|4.85
|163
|240.16
|240.67
|0.51
|3.46
|174
|291.46
|291.81
|0.35
|45.00
|210
|440.34
|443.11
|2.77
|3.51
|311
|523.08
|526.64
|3.56
|5.34
|382
|Including
|523.08
|523.40
|0.32
|34.10
|600.71
|601.25
|0.54
|4.86
|413
|24IGX083
|Cline-Pick
|341.78
|342.20
|0.42
|4.06
|260
|402.63
|403.93
|1.30
|3.43
|304
|24IGX084
|Cline-Pick
|182.60
|184.94
|2.34
|3.42
|143
|326.90
|327.99
|1.09
|3.58
|252
|420.02
|427.56
|7.54
|3.41
|323
|Including
|421.37
|422.93
|1.56
|14.94
|24IGX085
|Cline-Pick
|72.32
|78.78
|6.46
|8.00
|53
|Including
|73.62
|73.92
|0.30
|132.50
|123.80
|131.14
|7.34
|4.95
|89
|Including
|124.27
|125.26
|0.99
|11.93
|Including
|128.71
|129.26
|0.55
|33.90
|222.50
|222.93
|0.43
|10.90
|154
|24IGX086
|Cline-Pick
|57.70
|58.20
|0.50
|24.30
|47
|96.12
|97.36
|1.24
|9.17
|79
|Including
|96.12
|96.45
|0.33
|26.00
|24IGX087
|Cline-Pick
|83.73
|104.86
|21.13
|8.22
|85
|Including
|89.93
|91.50
|1.57
|82.54
|Including
|97.44
|98.92
|1.48
|11.25
|24IGX088
|Edwards
|83.73
|84.88
|1.15
|4.73
|69
|92.77
|96.12
|3.35
|7.10
|78
|92.77
|93.37
|0.60
|13.60
|94.45
|94.85
|0.40
|36.80
|99.80
|100.65
|0.85
|4.21
|82
|159.55
|159.98
|0.43
|32.00
|130
|200.82
|201.27
|0.45
|31.20
|166
|204.94
|206.00
|1.06
|8.51
|24IGX089
|Edwards
|146.88
|149.00
|2.12
|55.95
|130
|Including
|146.88
|147.75
|0.87
|131.00
|24IGX090B
|Edwards
|140.90
|141.67
|0.77
|4.04
|121
|24IGX093
|Cline-Pick
|211.38
|212.70
|1.32
|6.25
|190
|24IGX094
|Cline-Pick
|97.34
|100.42
|3.08
|6.08
|94
|Including
|100.12
|100.42
|0.30
|60.20
|140.02
|141.66
|1.64
|4.05
|134
|Including
|141.07
|141.66
|0.59
|10.85
|24IGX095
|Cline-Pick
|46.22
|48.73
|2.51
|5.89
|36
|Including
|46.22
|47.58
|1.36
|10.60
|76.54
|77.06
|0.52
|5.38
|58
|98.52
|100.07
|1.55
|41.01
|75
|Including
|98.52
|99.43
|0.91
|68.90
|268.79
|270.84
|2.05
|6.79
|202
|Including
|268.79
|269.54
|0.75
|14.60
|24IGX096A
|Cline-Pick
|161.00
|166.40
|5.40
|5.65
|144
|Including
|161.00
|161.55
|0.55
|51.10
|24IGX097
|Cline-Pick
|6.00
|6.83
|0.83
|3.04
|5
|9.95
|10.39
|0.44
|24.70
|7
|32.68
|33.25
|0.57
|4.99
|24
|148.96
|149.35
|0.39
|4.40
|108
|24IGX098
|Cline-Pick
|63.53
|69.86
|6.33
|3.52
|57
|Including
|68.90
|69.20
|0.30
|45.60
|24IGX100
|Cline-Pick
|102.83
|103.26
|0.43
|3.91
|88
|24IGX101
|Cline-Pick
|160.66
|162.43
|1.77
|13.16
|148
|Including
|160.66
|161.00
|0.34
|62.90
|25IGX102
|Cline-Pick
|11.23
|15.88
|4.65
|19.22
|11
|Including
|13.29
|15.88
|2.59
|34.19
|25IGX103
|Cline-Pick
|15.01
|15.52
|0.51
|3.24
|14
|25IGX104
|373.41
|373.85
|0.44
|6.91
|251
|376.61
|377.14
|0.53
|3.73
|254
|396.28
|396.68
|0.40
|13.05
|263
|25IGX105
|Cline-Pick
|50.16
|52.80
|2.64
|3.04
|40
|66.99
|67.29
|0.30
|3.46
|52
|134.93
|135.92
|0.99
|3.44
|104
|260.24
|260.60
|0.36
|4.95
|198
|25IGX108
|Cline-Pick
|60.86
|61.65
|0.79
|4.66
|49
|150.37
|154.66
|4.29
|18.83
|122
|Including
|150.37
|151.18
|0.81
|82.30
|Including
|152.59
|153.54
|0.95
|14.35
|164.94
|166.56
|1.62
|5.60
|130
|25IGX109
|Cline-Pick
|47.11
|48.05
|0.94
|6.00
|34
|Including
|47.75
|48.05
|0.30
|11.75
|88.32
|89.70
|1.38
|23.66
|61
|Including
|88.32
|88.89
|0.57
|54.40
Table 4: Island Gold underground exploration and delineation, and surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).
|Hole ID
| Azimuth
(°)
| Dip
(°)
| Drilled Length
(m)
| UTM Easting
(m)
| UTM Northing
(m)
| UTM Elevation
(m)
|MH39-06
|340
|-77
|1081
|691644
|5351376
|397
|945-624-83
|35
|-40
|288
|691897
|5351741
|-538
|945-624-79
|78
|-71
|459
|691898
|5351740
|-538
|945-624-73
|59
|-60
|429
|691897
|5351741
|-538
|945-624-73
|59
|-60
|429
|691897
|5351741
|-538
|945-624-61
|261
|-79
|408
|691895
|5351766
|-538
|945-623-07
|284
|13
|171
|691841
|5351852
|-538
|945-623-05
|290
|-47
|156
|691841
|5351852
|-540
|945-623-03
|250
|-10
|1005
|691842
|5351850
|-539
|890-461-51
|173
|-12
|231
|690217
|5351519
|-483
|890-461-50
|183
|-1
|150
|690217
|5351519
|-482
|890-461-43
|141
|-15
|144
|690218
|5351520
|-483
|890-461-31
|121
|-43
|288
|690219
|5351520
|-484
|890-461-14
|160
|-31
|270
|690218
|5351520
|-483
|850-482-01
|358
|8
|606
|690407
|5351617
|-452
|850-472-38
|295
|-56
|312
|690402
|5351376
|-465
|850-472-32
|342
|-29
|144
|690405
|5351377
|-466
|850-472-31
|328
|-41
|201
|690404
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-29
|31
|-67
|234
|690407
|5351376
|-467
|850-472-27
|296
|-65
|327
|690404
|5351376
|-467
|850-472-26
|256
|-64
|276
|690402
|5351374
|-467
|850-472-25
|252
|-54
|240
|690402
|5351374
|-467
|850-472-23
|354
|-40
|228
|690405
|5351377
|-466
|850-472-22
|330
|-19
|156
|690404
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-20
|308
|-30
|180
|690403
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-16
|342
|-46
|198
|690405
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-15
|340
|-33
|300
|690404
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-14
|331
|-29
|186
|690404
|5351376
|-466
|850-472-07
|38
|-63
|243
|690407
|5351376
|-467
|850-472-05
|26
|-75
|324
|690407
|5351377
|-467
|850-472-01
|340
|-49
|195
|690406
|5351377
|-467
|850-470-06
|267
|-2
|243
|690354
|5351458
|-468
|850-470-05
|256
|-69
|165
|690355
|5351458
|-469
|620-619-19
|166
|16
|111
|691664
|5352159
|-207
|620-619-13
|207
|-47
|264
|691662
|5352158
|-210
|620-619-12
|196
|-45
|219
|691663
|5352158
|-210
|620-619-11
|197
|-38
|186
|691663
|5352158
|-209
|620-619-10
|209
|-33
|192
|691662
|5352158
|-209
|620-619-02
|174
|-59
|270
|691664
|5352159
|-210
|540-578-25
|181
|1
|84
|691298
|5351980
|-151
|540-578-24
|135
|-20
|123
|691299
|5351980
|-152
|540-578-22
|228
|10
|156
|691295
|5351981
|-151
|540-578-21
|199
|14
|90
|691297
|5351980
|-150
|540-578-18
|149
|-28
|183
|691299
|5351980
|-152
|540-578-10
|204
|-17
|141
|691298
|5351980
|-151
|540-578-07
|168
|-28
|132
|691298
|5351980
|-152
|1160-625-21
|157
|-5
|126
|691851
|5351912
|-747
|1160-625-17
|191
|-35
|204
|691850
|5351911
|-748
|1160-625-16
|199
|-30
|189
|691850
|5351911
|-748
|1160-625-11
|177
|-36
|201
|691850
|5351911
|-748
|1160-625-10
|142
|-33
|222
|691851
|5351912
|-748
|1160-625-03
|160
|-33
|213
|691851
|5351911
|-748
|1160-625-02
|167
|-30
|267
|691850
|5351911
|-748
|1130-610-20
|191
|-16
|102
|691707
|5351853
|-728
|1130-610-19
|159
|23
|66
|691708
|5351853
|-727
|1130-610-18
|132
|-34
|222
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-17
|125
|-23
|159
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-11
|121
|-33
|318
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-10
|131
|-26
|165
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-09
|142
|-38
|225
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-06
|131
|-18
|132
|691709
|5351853
|-729
|1130-610-03
|179
|25
|72
|691707
|5351853
|-727
|1130-610-02
|201
|21
|87
|691707
|5351853
|-727
|1130-610-01
|201
|-17
|96
|691707
|5351853
|-728
|1065-619-06
|163
|4
|90
|691774
|5351927
|-661
|1065-619-05
|202
|-10
|117
|691773
|5351926
|-662
|1065-619-05
|202
|-10
|117
|691773
|5351926
|-662
|1065-619-04
|190
|-12
|114
|691773
|5351926
|-662
|1065-619-03
|146
|3
|87
|691775
|5351927
|-661
|1025-503-31
|173
|-42
|321
|690624
|5351663
|-611
|1025-503-18
|159
|-43
|432
|690624
|5351663
|-610
|1025-503-12
|166
|-33
|339
|690624
|5351663
|-610
|1025-503-08
|164
|-45
|417
|690624
|5351663
|-611
|1025-503-07
|159
|-46
|426
|690624
|5351663
|-611
|1025-503-05
|186
|-40
|375
|690623
|5351663
|-611
|1025-503-04
|160
|10
|369
|690624
|5351663
|-609
|1025-503-03
|172
|18
|342
|690623
|5351663
|-608
|1025-503-02
|186
|10
|246
|690623
|5351663
|-609
|1025-497-22
|162
|-14
|177
|690567
|5351646
|-609
Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m
Table 5: Surface regional exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).
|Hole ID
| Azimuth
(°)
| Dip
(°)
| Drilled Length
(m)
| UTM Easting
(m)
| UTM Northing
(m)
| UTM Elevation
(m)
|23IGX068A
|195
|-45
|359.0
|697018
|5354956
|410
|23IGX069
|193
|-55
|728.0
|696919
|5355373
|406
|23IGX070
|50
|-45
|455.0
|695504
|5354606
|399
|24IGX082
|188
|-49
|654.6
|696490
|5355422
|402
|24IGX083
|181
|-53
|650.0
|696490
|5355422
|402
|24IGX084
|174
|-53
|662.0
|696490
|5355423
|403
|24IGX085
|360
|-45
|266.0
|696303
|5355042
|412
|24IGX086
|0
|-55
|287.0
|696303
|5355042
|412
|24IGX087
|360
|-65
|401.0
|696303
|5355042
|412
|24IGX088
|205
|-56
|309.4
|695964
|5354879
|404
|24IGX089
|200
|-63
|624.0
|695972
|5354941
|404
|24IGX090B
|184
|-60
|590.0
|695973
|5354943
|405
|24IGX091
|0
|-45
|204.0
|696270
|5355039
|410
|24IGX092
|0
|-55
|210.0
|696270
|5355039
|410
|24IGX093
|0
|-65
|231.0
|696270
|5355039
|410
|24IGX094
|0
|-72
|275.4
|696304
|5355041
|413
|24IGX095
|357
|-50
|306.0
|696344
|5355019
|415
|24IGX096A
|357
|-63
|240.0
|696345
|5355019
|414
|24IGX097
|2
|-48
|150.0
|696402
|5355091
|417
|24IGX098
|360
|-58
|192.0
|696402
|5355090
|417
|24IGX099
|0
|-45
|186.0
|696223
|5355046
|406
|24IGX100
|0
|-59
|120.0
|696370
|5355016
|417
|24IGX101
|0
|-67
|249.0
|696370
|5355016
|417
|25IGX102
|1
|-51
|270.0
|696146
|5355033
|409
|25IGX103
|4
|-64
|260.0
|696146
|5355032
|409
|25IGX104
|180
|-45
|405.6
|697263
|5355738
|400
|25IGX105
|4
|-51
|279.0
|696036
|5355013
|405
|25IGX106
|0
|-45
|246.0
|696042
|5355047
|407
|25IGX107
|180
|-45
|162.0
|696153
|5355078
|408
|25IGX108
|2
|-50
|210.3
|696153
|5355076
|408
|25IGX109
|3
|-45
|243.0
|695956
|5355016
|418
|25IGX110
|180
|-45
|292.9
|696035
|5355086
|412
|25IGX111
|2
|-68
|348.0
|696419
|5355006
|418
|25IGX112
|359
|-45
|300.0
|696484
|5354985
|418
|25IGX113
|2
|-60
|354.0
|696485
|5354984
|418
|25IGX114A
|4
|-67
|342.0
|696485
|5354984
|418
|25IGX115
|4
|-70
|396.0
|696528
|5354980
|419
|25IGX116
|4
|-65
|394.5
|696528
|5354980
|419
|25IGX117
|1
|-46
|291.0
|696658
|5354943
|414
|25IGX118
|1
|-56
|318.0
|696657
|5354942
|413
Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E Longitudinal: New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights
Figure 2: Island Gold Mine – New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones
Figure 3: Cline-Pick Mines Plan Map with current and historic drilling
A-A' cross section reference (see Figure 4)
Figure 4: Cline- Pick Mines Longitudinal with current and historic drilling
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment