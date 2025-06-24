Pager Health(SM) Appoints Nationally Recognized Clinician To Lead Medical Strategy And Innovation

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Healt , a connected health company that enables people to engage, navigate and access the right care in the right place at the right time, today announced the appointment of clinician, operator and innovator Dr. Ken Yamaguchi as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Yamaguchi will help bring clinical leadership, expertise and guidance to Pager Health's product strategy, business development and care operations.

"Dr. Yamaguchi brings more than 30 years of leadership at the intersection of clinical care, health system strategy, and medical innovation." said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager Health. "He played a pivotal role at Centene, helping scale the company by over $100 billion in revenue while overseeing approximately 1,000 personnel and indirectly guiding several thousand medical and affiliated staff. He now brings his cross-disciplinary background to Pager Health, where he will drive clinical innovation, deepen medical partnerships, and ensure the company's solutions deliver measurable, real-world impact."

Dr. Yamaguchi is Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and previously served on Centene's executive team (2015–2022), overseeing medical strategy during a period of rapid growth. Before that, he was the Sam and Marilyn Fox Distinguished Professor at Washington University and team physician for the St. Louis Cardinals. He holds a BA and MS from UCLA and an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business. Dr. Yamaguchi has authored over 200 publications, delivered more than 70 visiting professorships at leading institutions including Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Penn, Brown, Dartmouth, Peking University, and Oxford, and is co-founder of Protera Health, a digital MSK provider.

He has also served on the executive committees of the American Orthopedic Association and American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, as deputy editor for the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, and on the board of directors of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

For more information about Pager Health, please visit pager.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences across wellness, care navigation, and care management engagement. Through integrated technology, AI, and concierge services, our platform helps patients and members get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy. By reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise, Pager Health drives better outcomes at scale. We partner with leading payers, providers, and employers, representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

Media Contact

Pager Health

Christopher Gale

[email protected]

SOURCE Pager Health

