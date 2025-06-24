Trimble And TDK Join Forces To Accelerate Precision Navigation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Trimble ProPoint Go positioning engine is designed to deliver high-accuracy position and orientation data by utilizing internationally accessible Trimble correction services. With quad-frequency GNSS signal support and Trimble ProPoint Go's first-in-market Automotive Safety Integrity Level-C (ASIL-C) certified correction data, this positioning ecosystem helps companies enhance their automated driving capabilities with a focus on safety. It also helps drive accuracy for IoT applications such as field robotics.

TDK IMUs integrate a triaxal accelerometer and a triaxal gyroscope in a compact six-axis motion sensor to detect the linear acceleration and angular velocity of vehicles and objects with superior level of accuracy. With its proprietary six-axis and MEMS fabrication platform, TDK inertial sensors enhance applications possibilities thanks to their high-performance, small-size and low-power features.

"Together with TDK we are bringing the power of high-accuracy and precise positioning along with state-of-the art ASIL-certified sensors to help our customers build innovative solutions for automotive and IoT markets," said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, advanced positioning at Trimble. "As we continue to expand our positioning services with TDK and other tier one companies, we are powering the connected world while ensuring the safety and accuracy of connected systems."

Positioning Solutions Built for the Connected World

Key benefits of the ProPoint Go positioning engine and RTX correction with TDK's modules include:



Accuracy: The synergy between the two solutions delivers superior positioning accuracy under all conditions: open sky, urban canyons and indoor, even in harsh environments and among wide temperature variations.



Reliability: Customers can rely on consistent and dependable orientation and navigation data, crucial for applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial machinery.

Versatility: The integrated solution is adaptable to a wide range of applications, such as automotive positioning, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), field robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Inertial and positioning data have become critical in enabling automation, improving efficiency and monitoring conditions," said Stefano Zanella, automotive motion VP and general manager, TDK. "Building on almost a decade of collaboration with Trimble, we are delighted to take our efforts to the next level: by offering an integrated solution, we empower customers to accelerate deployment, streamline integration and maximize the value of this transformative technology."

The TDK automotive safety IMU components, developed as SEooC according to ISO 26262, are suitable for applications with requirements up to ASIL-D. In addition to its six-axis solution, TDK provides quality-managed solutions that also include a three-axis magnetometer in a nine-axis solution.

Availability

Trimble's ProPoint Go engine and RTX correction service and TDK's IMUs module are available for testing with the Trimble Evaluation Kit. To learn more, visit: .

To learn more about Trimble's precise positioning technology for automotive and IoT applications, visit .

To learn more about the TDK 6-axis IMUs for automotive applications, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tdk/smart automotiv . For 9-axis, visit tdk/positionsense, and for industrial applications, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tdk/smartindustria .

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble