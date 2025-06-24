Rising Advanced Prostate Cancer Cases Lead To Urgent Call For Action: Free Treatment Is Available Now For Eligible Californians Through The IMPACT Program

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on Men's Health Month this June, a recent study from UC San Francisco shows that advanced prostate cancer cases in California are increasing 50% more than the national average. Researchers found that cases, which had been stable or decreasing until 2010, increased by 6.7% each year from 2011 to 2021. In comparison, the national rate grew by 4.5% per year from 2011 to 2019. This increase comes as fewer men are getting regular screenings.

To help address this serious health issue, IMProving Access, Counseling and Treatment for Californians with Prostate Cancer (IMPACT) is here to help by providing free, high-quality prostate cancer treatment to eligible low-income California residents. As a partnership between UCLA Urology and California Health and Human Services, IMPACT is the largest initiative in the country dedicated to supporting low-income and uninsured individuals facing prostate cancer, ensuring that treatment is accessible to all who need it.

"As we shine a light on men's health this month, it is important to address the rising cases of advanced prostate cancer in California," says Mark S. Litwin, MD, MPH, professor and chair of UCLA Urology. "With fewer men getting regular screenings, we must ensure that low-income individuals have access to the care they need. Timely intervention can make a significant difference in outcomes, and programs like IMPACT are vital in providing that support."

IMPACT makes prostate cancer treatment possible by partnering with doctors, hospitals, community providers, local health departments and community-based health organizations across the state to provide a variety of free prostate cancer treatments, including active surveillance, hormone therapy, brachytherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgical treatments and nurse case management for all patients.

The IMPACT team provides personalized assistance to current IMPACT patients who have secured Medi-Cal and need support transitioning to their new coverage. The team also helps connect patients with doctors to ensure they have access to the necessary resources and care for their prostate cancer treatment journey. By offering personalized guidance and support, the IMPACT team empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 29,600 Californians will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 4,200 men will die from the disease this year. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men in California.

California residents who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, are 18 years of age or older and have little to no health insurance with an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($32,150 per year for a family of four) may be eligible to receive free prostate cancer treatment through IMPACT. For more information about the program or to enroll, please call 1-800-409-8252 or visit caimpact.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nuhfer and Tammy Stratton

Spearca Communications, for IMPACT

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE IMPACT

