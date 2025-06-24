Quantum Art Unveils Aggressive Roadmap To Scalable Commercial Quantum Advantage By 2027, 1 Million Qubits By 2033
Quantum Art's first-generation system, the Montage series, is scheduled for introduction in 2025 and will offer a Quantum-as-a-Service platform of up to 50 qubits as early as Q1'26. This will be followed in 2027 by the Perspective series, featuring 1,000 physical qubits and up to 100 logical qubits. Perspective is expected to demonstrate Commercial Quantum Advantage and will introduce the company's full architecture stack at scale. In 2029, the roadmap marks the launch of the Landscape series, an ultra-dense 2D quantum processing unit featuring 12,000 qubits, scaling to 40,000 qubits and thousands of logical qubits by 2031. Finally, the Mosaic series, anticipated in 2033, will reach 1 million physical qubits within a 50x50mm2 footprint, enabling fully fault-tolerant quantum computing for high-impact applications across materials discovery, finance, logistics, defense, and beyond.
"We have already demonstrated the core building blocks of our architecture in the lab, including multi qubit gate operation, segmented multi-core operation, dynamically reconfigurable segmentation, and scalable system control," said Dr. Amit Ben-Kish, CTO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "Together with our proprietary compiler, these technologies enable high-speed, robust execution across large-scale systems, all without the need for photonic links or ion shuttling".
"The release of our roadmap reflects both the maturity of our technology and the confidence we have in our architectural approach," said Dr. Tal David, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "These achievements paired with our deep understanding of the issues of quantum scaling only further our belief that our approach represents the strongest viable path to true scalability in quantum computing".
Quantum Art is a spin-off from Prof. Roee Ozeri's group at the Weizmann Institute of Science, which has spent the past 20 years developing advanced techniques for implementing multi-qubit and robust quantum gates using coherent control methods. The company is led by a team of internationally recognized experts in trapped-ion-based quantum computing, large-scale system engineering, and quantum market strategy. For more information, visit
