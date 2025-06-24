Bitcoin Solaris Gains Momentum With Confirmed Lbank Exchange Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TALLINN, Estonia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has officially confirmed its upcoming listing on, a leading centralized exchange known for accelerating the visibility and accessibility of promising digital assets. This announcement marks a major milestone in the Bitcoin Solaris roadmap, offering new liquidity opportunities for token holders and opening the door to global trading participation ahead of its public launch.Why LBank Listing Is a Game-Changer for Bitcoin Solaris

LBank isn't just another exchange. It's a global launchpad for emerging crypto projects. With its strong community, aggressive marketing, and track record of igniting early token momentum, getting listed on LBank can instantly elevate a project's credibility, exposure, and trading volume.

For Bitcoin Solaris, this isn't just a listing. It's a strategic move that opens the floodgates for new investor capital ahead of its price jump from $9 to a confirmed $20 launch. And with over 12,300 unique presale participants already locked in, the LBank listing comes at the perfect time to ride that wave of momentum into secondary markets.

Bitcoin Solaris: Built to Outpace the Old Guard

Bitcoin Solaris operates on real-world delivery. It's not just a whitepaper promise. It's a dual-layer blockchain already tested to support:



10,000 transactions per second



2-second finality



99.95% energy savings compared to Bitcoin

Solana-level speed with Bitcoin-grade trust









The base layer runs Proof-of-Work for unmatched decentralization, while the Solaris Layer uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake for blazing-fast execution. This hybrid design is what makes BTC-S both secure and scalable, a rare combination.

From Zero to Wealth: How BTC-S Levels the Crypto Playing Field

LBank Fuels What Crypto Vlog Calls“The Perfect Entry Point”

Influencer channels are buzzing about Bitcoin Solaris. Crypto Vlog , a respected voice in crypto reviews, recently released a full segment covering BTC-S's presale strength, mobile-first mining model, and now the major catalyst that is the LBank listing.

The review emphasizes how the listing could dramatically improve market depth, provide exposure to new retail and institutional buyers, and potentially trigger a liquidity surge during its first trading hours. For a project already trending, this is the match to the fuel.

Mobile Mining and the New Wealth Paradigm

Bitcoin Solaris lets users earn BTC-S tokens directly from their phones through the upcoming Solaris Nova app. This one-click mining interface supports:



Smartphones (iOS/Android)



Desktops and laptops

ASIC and GPU setups



Users can preview earnings through the mining calculator , giving a real-time view of what mining participation can generate. And with the upcoming LBank liquidity, those tokens can now flow directly into global trading markets, no complex bridge required.

Tokenomics: Designed for Demand and Scarcity







Bitcoin Solaris follows a hard-capped 21 million supply model, mimicking Bitcoin's deflationary success while adding modern distribution logic:



66.66% allocated for mining (over 90 years)



20% allocated to presale

13.34% for liquidity and ecosystem expansion



This structure ensures BTC-S isn't just a short-term pump. It's built for longevity, rewarding both miners and long-term holders.

The Countdown to LBank: What Comes Next?

Now that the LBank listing has been confirmed, Bitcoin Solaris is entering its next evolutionary phase:



Global trading opens for BTC-S



Wider audience gain across Asia, Europe, and LATAM



Accelerated roadmap execution: from testnet to full mainnet deployment

More exchange listings are already in negotiation



Presale Frenzy: Phase 9 Heats Up with Over 12,300 Users Onboard

Bitcoin Solaris isn't just getting listed. It's doing so while riding the momentum of one of the most explosive presales in crypto history. Currently in phase 9, BTC-S is priced at $9, with the final phase at $10 and a confirmed launch price of $20. That's a 150% projected return, and it's not speculation. It's simple math.

This is a limited-time event:



Bonus: 7% on all current purchases



Launch Date: July 31, 2025



Over 12,300+ participants already locked in



More than $5 million raised and counting

Less than 6 weeks remain before doors close



With the LBank listing around the corner, buyers are racing to grab BTC-S before it hits open markets and the price doubles. If you missed TRON under a penny or Solana under a dollar, this could be your moment to rewrite the playbook.







Final Word

With a strategic exchange partnership confirmed and a robust ecosystem in place, Bitcoin Solaris is rapidly shifting from early-stage token to fully operational blockchain platform. The upcoming LBank listing is not just a moment of market entry-it's the start of a new phase of accessibility, growth, and real-world use.

As the final presale phase concludes and launch day draws closer, early supporters are positioning themselves ahead of the transition into global trading.

Explore Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: X: .

Media Contact

Xander Levine

...

Press Kit: Available upon request

