Mark S. Mandel Joins Falcon Rappaport & Berkman As Partner In Its Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group

- Mark MandelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce that Mark Mandel has joined the firm as a Partner in its Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group . With over 20 years of experience in securities litigation and regulatory enforcement, Mark brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, particularly in defending high-profile investigations and securities class actions, enhancing the firm's litigation service offerings for FRB clients.Mandel is a former chief of the New York office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Branch of Broker-Dealer Enforcement. Throughout his career, he has represented investment banks, corporations, investment advisers, hedge funds, and directors and officers in matters involving the SEC, Department of Justice, state attorneys general, and self-regulatory organizations.Mandel has been involved in many significant cases, including investigations into alleged VIX manipulation, high-frequency trading, structured products, and insider trading, as well as national securities class actions. Mandel's expertise has earned him various honors, including recognition in the Legal 500 for securities litigation and accolades as a BTI Client All-Star.“We are excited to welcome Mark to Falcon Rappaport & Berkman,” said Christopher Slowik, Chair of FRB's Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group.“His extensive experience in securities enforcement and litigation will enhance our ability to handle complex securities and other regulatory enforcement cases and provide strategic counsel to our clients.”Key victories in Mandel's career include securing dismissals in securities fraud suits, obtaining no-enforcement action letters from the SEC, and achieving successful outcomes in cases related to complex financial products and securities fraud claims. He has a reputation for delivering favorable results in high-stakes cases.“I am delighted to join Falcon Rappaport & Berkman and look forward to collaborating with such a talented group of attorneys,” Mark Mandel said.“FRB's dynamic platform and cross-disciplinary approach will allow me to deliver even greater value to clients across a broad spectrum of industries. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and to working alongside colleagues who share a deep commitment to excellence and client service.”Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at ... or visit our website at frblaw.

