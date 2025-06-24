Healing Springs Ranch Announces Emotional Intelligence Series: The Drama Triangle

Rachel Graham, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Healing Springs Ranch, and two-time TEDx Speaker

TIOGA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healing Springs Ranch , a residential treatment facility located near Dallas, Texas, has been selected to deliver the "Emotional Intelligence Series" aimed at supporting professionals in the real estate sector.

The first module in this transformative series will explore unproductive roles of the Karpman Drama Triangle-Victim, Rescuer, and Persecutor-equipping participants with strategies to foster healthier client relationships, enhance problem-solving skills, and cultivate a more constructive work environment.

Presented by Rachel Graham, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Healing Springs Ranch and a two-time TEDx speaker, this module promises to provide attendees with essential tools to integrate emotional intelligence into their daily lives and professional practices. Rachel's speaking has taken her on a journey around the world to six different continents, where she presents on topics such as addiction, trauma, mental and emotional intelligence, and discovering your life's purpose.

The event is proudly sponsored by Dan "MortgageDan" Monson , NMLS# 302692 and will be hosted by the Outreach Center of West Houston . This is an invaluable opportunity for real estate professionals eager to enhance their emotional intelligence skills, leading to improved relationships with clients and colleagues alike.

"We are thrilled to bring this vital conversation to the real estate community," said Rachel Graham. "Emotional intelligence is not just a buzzword; it's a critical component of effective leadership and client relations. We believe this presentation will empower attendees to thrive in their personal and professional journeys and create lasting positive change. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsor and host for their collaboration and dedication to the community, which has made this event possible!"

Event Details:

TREC Course Description

1 Hour TREC CE Credit, Compliments of Instructor

Date: Thursday, August 21

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Outreach Center of West Houston

725 Bateswood Dr.

Houston, TX 77079

Registration Link:

About Healing Springs Ranch

Healing Springs Ranch is a residential treatment center nestled on 80 tranquil acres of lakefront property near Dallas, Texas. It offers a holistic approach to addiction, mental health, and residential trauma treatment programs. Their unique method is the“Integrated Addiction Model”, which focuses on addressing the underlying issues and unresolved trauma that contribute to most, if not all, self-defeating addictive behaviors and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, HSR is dedicated to ongoing research and publication efforts, striving to provide innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities.

About Outreach Center of West Houston

The Outreach Center of West Houston connects people with the resources they need to improve their lives, create stronger communities, and build better futures. It began as a community outreach effort of St. Thomas Presbyterian Church. The effort was the hub of numerous community-based self-help and personal development programs. By 1996, it was incorporated as an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization with the goal of providing the community with a dynamic facility offering an array of programs and services through which individuals and families can restore purpose and productivity to their lives, learn new skills, develop healthy relationships and experience positive mental, spiritual and emotional growth. The Outreach Center of West Houston now houses 11 nonprofit and service organizations, and remains a point of connection for many to discovering hope, healing, and answers to their basic needs.

Lorna Stegall

Healing Springs Ranch

+1 817-807-2257

