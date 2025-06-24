Iphone 16 Pro To Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5 Best Smartphones With Pro-Level Cameras

Top smartphones of 2025 are pushing boundaries of mobile photography with advanced features like periscope lenses, large sensors, and specialized imaging processors. From Apple to Vivo, these phones offer incredible camera capabilities for all.

Not only is smartphone photography improving, but it is also changing into a feature that was previously exclusive to expensive mirrorless cameras. The top 2025 phones with cameras aren't only focussing on increasing the number of megapixels.

They have pro-level attachments, periscope lenses, large sensors, and specialised imaging processors. These seven smartphones ought to be on your shortlist if you are interested in serious photography or simply want the crispest images for your social media feed.

The most advanced camera system Apple has ever produced is hidden inside the titanium shell of the company's most recent Pro iPhones, despite their almost identical appearance.

The new 48MP "fusion" primary sensor with second-generation quad-pixel technology is the foundation of the triple-camera setup. In addition to the ultra-wide being updated to a 48MP sensor with macro capabilities, 48MP ProRAW offers zero shutter latency. However, the software is where the true magic lies. Content makers will love the new support for 4K@120 slo-mo, spatial audio capture, and machine learning-assisted "studio mix" audio, which separates voices from background noise.

It's safe to say that Xiaomi's 15 Ultra is the most over-built camera phone available. This is the closest a phone has come to becoming a photographic, with a 50MP Leica primary sensor, an ultra-wide, a 3X floating telephoto, and an incredible 200MP periscope zoom.

The cinematography toolbox, in addition to the technology, is what makes it unique. It is the first Android phone to be certified by ACES for professional-level colour accuracy, and it has 10-bit log recording on all lenses and enables 4K@120 from its 100mm telephoto. If that's not enough, Xiaomi offers a photographic package that includes an additional 2000mAh battery, filter attachments, and a real shutter grip.

With its large screen, S Pen, quad-camera configuration, and tried-and-true recipe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra refines it even further. The 200MP primary camera is still the major attraction, with a 50MP ultra-wide, a 3x telephoto, and a second 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical and 100x Space Zoom on either side.

Samsung's recent ISP enhancements have reduced the disparity in dynamic range and low-light performance, even if its image processing still tends towards saturated colours. It is still among the finest in terms of AI-driven detail augmentation, and it can also capture images in 8K@30 and 4K@60 across its lenses.

The X200 Ultra is undoubtedly Vivo's pinnacle of camera hardware, which the company is discreetly producing. It has a gorgeous 200MP HP9 periscope telephoto with Zeiss APO optics and a revolutionary prism system, as well as two 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensors for its primary and ultra-wide cameras.

Despite being a little underappreciated, Oppo's Find X8 Pro is quite powerful. A LYT-808 primary sensor, a high-resolution ultra-wide, and two periscope telephotos, one with a 6x zoom, make up its triple 50MP configuration. Portrait rendering and colour tuning are superb right out of the box since the camera stack was co-developed with Hasselblad.

Its 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, which has a stunning peak brightness of 4500 nits, is one of the greatest displays you'll find on a phone, and it supports up to 120x digital zoom. Although it lags behind Vivo and Xiaomi in terms of pro features, it competes on the video front with Dolby Vision and good stabilisation.