Breakout Winners: These Four Stocks Soared Up To 39% In A Few Weeks

Four Indian stocks posted sharp gains ranging from 24% to 39% following breakout formations supported by retests and volume surges.

SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta shared details on their performance on Stocktwits.

Hindustan Aeronautics

He highlighted that Hindustan Aeronautics broke out at ₹4,050 and reached a high of ₹5,165, delivering a 27% gain to its all-time high.

The stock's market price on Monday was ₹5,047, up 24% from the breakout point. He noted a successful retest and volume surge.

Bharat Electronics

For Bharat Electronics, Mehta cited a breakout at ₹305, with the share price at ₹419 on Monday, showing a 37% gain.

The move followed a clear breakout and retest, with a pickup in volume confirming strong buying.

GRM Overseas

GRM Overseas broke out at ₹255 and climbed to ₹356, registering a 39% gain.

Mehta highlighted a sharp move after a trendline breakout and quick retest, calling it a clean breakout from a long-term trendline.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra broke out above ₹1,300. Mehta said on Monday, it traded at ₹1,679, reflecting a 29% rise, with gains of 39% to its all-time high of ₹1,807.

He also pointed out a breakout from long-term resistance, adding that ₹1,230–₹1,207 zone held as a support.

