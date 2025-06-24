Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Breakout Winners: These Four Stocks Soared Up To 39% In A Few Weeks

Breakout Winners: These Four Stocks Soared Up To 39% In A Few Weeks


2025-06-24 06:11:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Four Indian stocks posted sharp gains ranging from 24% to 39% following breakout formations supported by retests and volume surges.

SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta shared details on their performance on Stocktwits.

Hindustan Aeronautics

He highlighted that Hindustan Aeronautics broke out at ₹4,050 and reached a high of ₹5,165, delivering a 27% gain to its all-time high. 

The stock's market price on Monday was ₹5,047, up 24% from the breakout point. He noted a successful retest and volume surge.

Bharat Electronics

For Bharat Electronics, Mehta cited a breakout at ₹305, with the share price at ₹419 on Monday, showing a 37% gain. 

The move followed a clear breakout and retest, with a pickup in volume confirming strong buying.

GRM Overseas

GRM Overseas broke out at ₹255 and climbed to ₹356, registering a 39% gain. 

Mehta highlighted a sharp move after a trendline breakout and quick retest, calling it a clean breakout from a long-term trendline.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra broke out above ₹1,300. Mehta said on Monday, it traded at ₹1,679, reflecting a 29% rise, with gains of 39% to its all-time high of ₹1,807. 

He also pointed out a breakout from long-term resistance, adding that ₹1,230–₹1,207 zone held as a support.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN24062025007385015968ID1109715339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search