Breakout Winners: These Four Stocks Soared Up To 39% In A Few Weeks
Four Indian stocks posted sharp gains ranging from 24% to 39% following breakout formations supported by retests and volume surges.
SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta shared details on their performance on Stocktwits.
Hindustan Aeronautics
He highlighted that Hindustan Aeronautics broke out at ₹4,050 and reached a high of ₹5,165, delivering a 27% gain to its all-time high.
The stock's market price on Monday was ₹5,047, up 24% from the breakout point. He noted a successful retest and volume surge.
Bharat Electronics
For Bharat Electronics, Mehta cited a breakout at ₹305, with the share price at ₹419 on Monday, showing a 37% gain.
The move followed a clear breakout and retest, with a pickup in volume confirming strong buying.
GRM Overseas
GRM Overseas broke out at ₹255 and climbed to ₹356, registering a 39% gain.
Mehta highlighted a sharp move after a trendline breakout and quick retest, calling it a clean breakout from a long-term trendline.
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra broke out above ₹1,300. Mehta said on Monday, it traded at ₹1,679, reflecting a 29% rise, with gains of 39% to its all-time high of ₹1,807.
He also pointed out a breakout from long-term resistance, adding that ₹1,230–₹1,207 zone held as a support.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment