Blues Welcomes Silicon Valley Veteran Ian Small As CEO To Deepen Customer Focus And Drive Expansion

BOSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions, today announced that former Evernote Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ian Small has joined the company as CEO. Small, who has more than 30 years of technology-industry experience, brings deep operational expertise and a track record of scaling companies from early-stage through public-market maturity.

Ian Small, Blues CEO

Small is widely recognized as an end-to-end operator with the ability to drive growth across every stage of the business lifecycle. He brings a standout reputation for listening to customers and turning their needs into innovation. Small's experience spans a broad range of technology companies, from nimble startups to large-scale public enterprises, making him uniquely suited to guide Blues through its next phase of expansion.

The announcement follows Blues' recent closing of $25 million in additional funding led by Sequoia Capital and fueled by strong demand from large enterprise customers, many of whom are expanding their use of Blues as they scale their businesses.

"I founded Blues because of a deeply held belief that all the world's physical products would become connected and intelligent. Since 2020 we've been helping enterprises to do just that - transforming their businesses from products to intelligent services," said Ray Ozzie, founder and executive chair of Blues. "We've reached a phase where our growth calls for a strong operational leader who can help us unlock our full potential by scaling the business. I look forward to working closely with Ian to take Blues to the next level."

Blues is empowering established industries to reinvent themselves through intelligent, cloud-connected products, while also enabling emerging businesses to create entirely new markets. From industrial manufacturing and logistics to the energy sector, Blues addresses the most complex challenges of IoT connectivity, making it simple and secure to bring any physical product online.

"My early conversations with customers proved to be incredibly inspiring, ultimately cementing my decision to join Blues," said Ian Small, CEO of Blues. "On every call, customers shared their excitement about driving revenue or profitability with their new intelligent services, all made possible by tapping the data previously locked inside their products."

"Blues makes it dramatically easier and more affordable to derive actionable insights from physical products, accelerating the time to market for new services. We're driving a long-overdue platform shift by putting these capabilities within reach of every product maker, not just those with big R&D budgets. I'm excited to help Ray, the team, our customers, and partners accelerate the shift."

Small has most recently been CEO of Evernote (2018-2023), Global Chief Data Officer at Telefónica S.A. (2013-2016), and currently serves on the board of directors of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE ), a market-leading manufacturer of optical and photonic products, and Snapdocs, a leading digital mortgage closing provider. He also currently serves as an advisor to Squint, which provides a manufacturing intelligence platform to Fortune 500 enterprises, and has previously served as an advisor to Loon, a graduate of Google's X Labs, as well as to Alpha, Telefónica's long-term innovation/moonshot unit.

Small began his Silicon Valley career in 1989 as a research scientist and senior engineer at Apple, where he led several advanced product and research teams within the Human Interface Group and was responsible for engineering management and product release of QuickTime VR.

Small earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering Science and his master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Toronto, and is a holder of 9 US patents.

About Blues

Blues is a leader in secure wireless connectivity, helping organizations to transform their physical products and businesses to be centered on data and the delivery of data-fueled intelligent services. With customers across transportation, health care, energy, and logistics in North America, Central America and Europe, Blues is on a mission to empower innovation by making cloud-connected machine intelligence possible for organizations of any size.

With Blues, customers can easily and securely provision and communicate with any physical product, anywhere, enabling new sources of revenue and new customer experiences while also reducing costs. Blues solves the biggest challenges associated with wireless connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product at scale.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues integrated hardware, software, and cloud services. For more information about Blues and its wireless connectivity solutions, visit blues, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube , Instagram, and X.

