Brenmiller Energy: The $2.50 Thermal Energy Storage Stock Powering A Critical Energy Shift-And Still Flying Under The Radar

As governments intensify pressure to decarbonize, a quietly transformative sector is stepping into the spotlight: thermal energy storage, or TES. If you haven't heard of it yet, you will.

TES may be the cleanest, safest, most reliable, and cost-effective way not just to harness energy's value-but to preserve it. And its brilliance is in its simplicity. TES doesn't dilute energy's strength-it protects it.

Two companies are bringing TES to the forefront: privately held Rondo Energy and publicly traded Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) . And they couldn't be more timely. As recent blackouts in Spain and Portugal proved, volatile grids aren't just inconvenient-they're dangerous. TES offers a critical solution. And don't underestimate the wave forming here-or the opportunity riding with it.

The Missing Link in Clean Energy

TES doesn't create energy-it manages it. And in today's market, that's exactly what's missing. Solar floods the grid at noon. Wind peaks overnight. But factories, hospitals, and campuses need power on demand, not when nature decides.

This mismatch between when energy is produced and when it's needed is straining infrastructure worldwide. The Iberian Peninsula's recent blackout wasn't caused by a power shortage-but by the grid's failure to balance peaks and troughs. It was a failure of management, not a supply issue.

TES changes that. Unlike batteries that degrade or fossil fuel backups that pollute, thermal storage uses natural materials to capture surplus energy as heat-then release it precisely when needed. Clean, dispatchable, and industrial-grade.

In that way, TES doesn't compete with renewables-it completes them.

A Sector with Trillions in Play-And Just Two Starters

You'd think dozens of companies would be racing to capitalize on a market projected to reach trillions. But right now, just two are leading the charge-and they don't compete directly.

Rondo Energy is focused on ultra-high-temperature industrial applications like cement and steel. Backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures-think Bill Gates-level capital-Rondo's valuation has already surpassed $500 million despite still being in early deployment.

Brenmiller Energy, on the other hand, targets medium-temperature applications-the largest slice of industrial heat demand-spanning food and beverage, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and district heating. These are massive, underserved markets that need to decarbonize without expensive retrofits. And Brenmiller is already deploying solutions.

Why bring these two to your attention? Well, while both companies intend to make clean energy functional and reliable for industry, only one-Brenmiller-is publicly traded, giving retail investors direct access to a sector on the cusp of mass adoption.

Built to Scale, Not to Survive

In June, Brenmiller executed a reverse stock split. For many microcaps, that's a red flag. But not here. This wasn't about compliance or desperation-it was a proactive strategic move to streamline the capital structure and prepare for growth.

Investors took notice. The stock held steady post-split, signaling confidence. Probably because, unlike conceptual-stage competitors, Brenmiller is delivering in the field, not just pitching on paper.

In Israel, Brenmiller's BGen system is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by over 6,200 tons annually for Tempo Beverage, the bottler of Heineken and Pepsi, by utilizing a combination of solar and off-peak grid electricity. That project hits a milestone this July.

In Spain, the company is part of the SolWinHy project, backed by the European Hydrogen Bank, which has committed £7 million to Brenmiller's system to replace fossil-fueled heat in green hydrogen production.

In New York, the state is using Brenmiller's tech to heat the Purchase College campus, reducing emissions, improving resilience, and decoupling thermal and electrical generation.

Additional deals are expected from a $500 million pipeline, spanning healthcare, manufacturing, and energy services-all of which are expected to begin ramping up in late 2025.

The Only Game in Town-for Now

Yes, there is some competitive speculation. Conceptual sand batteries in Finland and state-run trials in China may be exciting, but they're years-if not decades-away from commercialization.

Brenmiller is already live. Already scaling. Already earning sovereign funding. That matters.

The best part for investors? Brenmiller is trading at about $2.50 per share, with roughly 2.7 million shares outstanding-giving it a market cap near $6.7 million. Compare that to Rondo's $500 million+ valuation, and the disconnect becomes glaring.

Keep in mind that Brenmiller's fundamentals don't suggest a startup-they suggest an early leader. The company has projects in motion and policy tailwinds at its back. Most importantly, Brenmiller stock is open to public investors.

Why This Window Won't Stay Open

If you're not a venture capitalist or writing checks from a climate fund, you've had little access to this energy transformation-until now. Brenmiller gives regular investors a chance to ride the TES megatrend before it's fully priced in.

With global decarbonization mandates intensifying and industrial buyers desperate for alternatives to fossil fuels, this isn't a long-shot bet-it's a rare investment opportunity in a sector that's already proven its value. Brenmiller isn't a science project. It's small, yes-but real. With contracts signed, projects active, and a lean capital structure, it's a potential breakout hiding in plain sight.

The only question is whether investors will recognize the opportunity before the market does-because once they do, this low-float stock could move quickly. Rondo investors have already shown their hand, and they're playing to win. But Brenmiller holds equally strong cards. And by targeting non-competing markets, both players can claim the coveted TES bracelet. Billions in revenues as well.

Sources and references:











Disclaimers and Disclosures: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC. (HPM) has not been compensated to produce and distribute this content. It should be expressly understood that HPM is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should also be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. HPM reports/releases are commercial advertisements and are for general information purposes ONLY. The information made available by HPM is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors do NOT buy and sell securities covered before or after any particular article, report and/or publication. HPM holds ZERO shares in Brenmiller Energy Ltd. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing in any publicly traded company. While HPM has not been compensated for creating and syndicating this content, HPM discloses having a prior services agreement with the company, and third parties, that expired in April 2025 and 2024, respectively. HPM is a digital marketing and consulting company. Therefore, it is possible that HPM will be retained in the future to create and syndicate digital content for Brenmiller Energy. Accordingly, while fact-based and sourced, our content may portray featured companies in only the most favorable way. A complete disclosure for all services provided and compensated for is linked below. Forward-Looking Statements: This article contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this article are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company featured or HPM. Hawk Point Media Group, Llc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. For Hawk Point Media Group Llc's full disclaimer and disclosure statement, click HERE .