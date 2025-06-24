403
Timeshealth+ Empowers Individuals To Take Charge Of Their Physical, Mental, And Emotional Well-Being
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 24, 2025 - TimesHealth+, an initiative by The Times of India, is redefining how people approach everyday wellness. Launched in 2025, TimesHealth+ is a holistic, subscription-based wellness platform offering live expert-led sessions, habit-building challenges, and tools designed to support long-term health routines.
As one of India's most trusted wellness ecosystems, TimesHealth+ gives subscribers exclusive access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that support their physical, mental, and emotional health. From daily yoga and bootcamp classes led by certified experts to nutrition workshops and guided wellness challenges, the platform provides the structure and support needed to build sustainable habits.
"At TimesHealth+, our mission is to empower individuals everywhere to prioritize their well-being and unlock a healthier, happier version of themselves," said Amit Khanna of TimesHealth+. "By offering expert-led sessions, habit-building tools, and structured support, we're helping people take control of their wellness journey in a way that fits into their daily lives."
Through the TimesHealth+ subscription, members gain access to:
Live & Interactive Wellness Classes:
Daily Yoga Asana sessions
Weekly Bootcamps focused on joint health, mobility, posture, and strength-building
Guided Pranayama & Meditation sessions for mental clarity and emotional balance
Nutrition & Habit Formation sessions led by certified experts
Expert-Led Challenges & Tasks:
Bite-sized, easy-to-follow daily/weekly wellness tasks
Focus areas: mindful eating, posture correction, movement tracking, and more
In addition to its live and expert-led programming, TimesHealth+ offers personalized insights and progress tracking to help subscribers stay consistent, motivated, and accountable throughout their wellness journey.
"We're excited to introduce TimesHealth+ as a holistic wellness destination that helps individuals make wellness a daily practice," added Amit Khanna. "From live sessions and guided programs to small, everyday actions, the platform is built to keep users motivated, consistent, and confident in their wellness journey."
About TimesHealth+:
TimesHealth+ is a wellness initiative by The Times of India, launched in 2025 to help individuals take charge of their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It offers a subscription-based ecosystem of live expert-led sessions, practical tools, and guided programs that promote lasting, healthy habits - all accessible from anywhere.
