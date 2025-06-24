Work-Related Burnout On The Rise: Dr. Indira Priyadarshini Urges Early Intervention
Work burnout on the rise. Dr. Indira Priyadarshini urges early intervention to protect mental health and prevent long-term long-term consequences.Work burnout is rising. The sooner individuals seek support, the better we can help them regain control and preventing long-term consequences.” - Dr. Indira Priyadarshini, Psychiatrist, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With growing demands in the workplace and blurred boundaries
between professional and personal life, work-related burnout is emerging as a silent epidemic.
According to Dr. Indira Priyadarshini, a General Adult and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Health Call
Clinic in Dubai Healthcare City, burnout is more than just feeling tired-it's a serious mental well-
being concern that requires clinical attention.
“Burnout affects both emotional well-being and physical health. Left unaddressed, it can lead to
depression, anxiety, sleep disorder, and even heart problems,” said Dr. Priyadarshini.“We are
seeing more individuals-especially working professionals-struggling with emotional exhaustion
and a sense of detachment from their roles.”
Burnout is typically characterized by core symptoms:
. Emotional exhaustion
. Reduced patience
. Reduced professional performance
. Emotional numbness
. Detachment from work & family life
. Negative thoughts
While it may be common to feel stress occasionally, persistent symptoms over time may signal a
deeper issue. The World Health Organization classifies burnout as an occupational phenomenon
linked to chronic workplace stress.
Dr. Priyadarshini emphasizes early intervention can significantly improve outcomes.“The sooner
individuals seek support, the better we can help them regain control and preventing long-term
consequences. It's okay to ask for help-mental health is just as important as physical health.”
At Health Call Clinic, Dr. Priyadarshini offers evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy,
medication management, and practical stress coping strategies. Her approach is compassionate
and personalized, tailored to each patient's needs-whether adolescent or adult.
“Mental health support is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity, especially in fast-paced
environments like Dubai,” she added.
About Dr. Indira Priyadarshini
Dr. Indira is a British-trained, licensed General Adult & Adolescent Psychiatrist recognized for her
holistic and empathetic approach to mental wellness.
About Health Call Clinic
Health Call Clinic is a multidisciplinary healthcare provider in Dubai Healthcare City offering
medical and mental health services incluing Rhuematology, Psychiatry and Counselling.
Marie Antonette Paitan
Health Call Clinic
+971 50 253 1139
