Improved Collaborations To Protect Civilians Theme Of Dialogue Between Security Partners And United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS)

“As partners in providing security and safety to the civilian population, we have a collective responsibility to work together amicably and build trust,” said Angelo Lodo Daya, security adviser at the state Governor's office.

Mr Daya was speaking at an ongoing two-day dialogue for security partners in South Sudan's Central Equatoria state in Juba, which aims at enhancing confidence, trust and operational coordination between national uniformed personnel and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

With rising conflict across Central Equatoria, it was a timely event according to Njoki Rahab Kinyajui, Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission's Field Office in the state.

“In past months, we have seen a distinct increase in violence across Central Equatoria, which has led to civilian displacement and fatalities. There is also a proliferation of mis- and disinformation, which has the potential to fuel more tensions. Therefore, this is an extremely important forum, giving us the space to speak candidly with our national and state-level interlocuters about the challenges we face in ensuring a peaceful and secure environment,” stated Ms. Kinyajui.

“There's no substitute for sitting across a table and having a productive interaction so that we can work with our partners and find pathways to make people's lives and livelihoods more secure,” she added.

Ms. Kinyajui is optimistic that discussions over the coming two days will create mutual operational understanding about the tripartite agreement between the SSPDF, UNMISS and the Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism-the single window through which the Mission interacts with government entities for enabling and facilitating unhindered movement and deployment of its troops across South Sudan. This platform, therefore, is expected to help ameliorate some of the difficulties that patrolling peacekeepers face on the ground.

“Our patrols are vital to our broader efforts to protect civilians,” explained Ms. Kinyajui.

“However, one of the biggest challenges for us right now in Central Equatoria is limited access. While the primary responsibility for protecting civilians lies with the Government of South Sudan, as a UN Peacekeeping mission, we need to be able to reach locations across the state where the potential for violence is high. So, a cooperative approach between the mission and security partners at every level is essential,” she added.

To foster a deeper understanding of operational guidelines, UNMISS and national and state level security agencies will discuss the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the Government of South Sudan and UNMISS-a key document which defines the legal status of the UN Peacekeeping mission and outlines the immunities and privileges of UNMISS personnel.

Over the course of two days, participants will also deliberate on other core security concerns, including electoral security, confidence building measures for enhanced field cooperation, and the importance of protecting women, girls and children.

At the end of the first day, there is already a palpable sense of camaraderie and a shared concern for community security.

“We have always been steady partners with our sisters and brothers in the United Nations. And it is time for us to strengthen that partnership and ensure these discussions provide us with clarity on how, together we can improve security conditions across the state,” concluded Brigadier General Abraham Kuol from SSPDF Headquarters in Bilpam.

The forum has brought together more than 100 participants, including senior officers from the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF); National Police and Security Services; as well as senior military peacekeepers from UNMISS.

Above all, it creates hope that while some of the candid conversations may be tough, they will lead to greater synergy between UNMISS and South Sudanese uniformed actors.

