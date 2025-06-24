PowerX Insurance & Financial Services Logo

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PowerX Insurance & Financial Services : Empowering Workplaces Through Group Life Insurance Benefits - A Vision Led by Founder Tamelia ThomasIn today's fiercely competitive job market, companies face growing pressure to attract, support, and retain top-tier talent. Employees are no longer just seeking a paycheck-they want to work for organizations that care about their well-being and invest in their futures. That's where PowerX Insurance & Financial Services, founded and led by trailblazing entrepreneur Tamelia Thomas, brings lasting value.With a people-centered mission and deep industry expertise, PowerX offers tailored group life insurance solutions designed to provide meaningful financial protection for employees and their loved ones. More than a brokerage, PowerX Insurance stands as a reliable advocate, helping businesses create benefit offerings that resonate with today's workforce.A Founder's Commitment to PurposeTamelia Thomas, a seasoned insurance and risk management professional, built PowerX Insurance on a foundation of integrity, empowerment, and trust. Her vision was clear: to create a firm that combines cutting-edge insurance solutions with a compassionate, human-first approach. Under her leadership, PowerX Insurance has grown into a respected and responsive partner for businesses seeking to support their teams and grow responsibly.Tamelia's philosophy is simple-insurance is about people, not just policies. That belief echoes throughout every engagement and offering the firm provides.Why Group Life Insurance Is EssentialGroup life insurance provides employees with critical financial protection under a single, affordable plan. It is one of the most cost-effective and high-value benefits an employer can offer-giving workers peace of mind and reinforcing their sense of security and belonging.For employees, the appeal is clear: easy enrollment, simplified underwriting, and coverage that protects their families from financial hardship during life's most challenging moments. For employers, it's a strategic investment in employee loyalty, well-being, and retention.Custom Coverage Built Around PeoplePowerX Insurance doesn't believe in cookie-cutter solutions. With a highly collaborative process, Tamelia and her team work side by side with businesses of all sizes and across industries to craft group life insurance programs that meet their unique needs.PowerX Insurance designs customized group life insurance programs that meet organizations where they are-offering:.Employer-paid basic life insurance.Voluntary (employee-paid) life insurance.Dependent and supplemental life plans.Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) coverage.Portability and conversion options for transitioning employeesEach plan is designed to maximize both protection and flexibility, ensuring that benefits deliver tangible, lasting value for all.Strategic Risk Guidance for a Changing WorldThanks to its dual focus on insurance and comprehensive risk management, PowerX Insurance brings a depth of knowledge that goes far beyond the ordinary. Tamelia and her team help clients assess regulatory obligations, manage liability risks, and confidently navigate underwriting challenges that often intimidate or overwhelm HR teams.With evolving compliance standards and increased insurer scrutiny, having PowerX Insurance as a strategic advisor means you're never alone in making informed, compliant decisions for your workforce.In a Digital World, Human Connection Still WinsWhile many firms have leaned heavily into automation, PowerX Insurance proudly leads with personal service. Under Tamelia's leadership, the team remains accessible, responsive, and genuinely invested in every client relationship. Whether it's onboarding new employees or addressing policy questions in real time, PowerX Insurance offers the kind of hands-on support that technology alone can't replicate.The result? Clients feel seen, heard, and supported-every step of the way.PowerX Insurance & Financial Services, under the visionary leadership of founder Tamelia Thomas, is redefining what it means to care for your people. Through expertly designed group life insurance programs, proactive risk management, and unwavering service, PowerX Insurance helps businesses build safer, stronger, and more resilient workplaces.Want to find out how group life insurance can make a real difference for your team? PowerX Insurance is ready to lead the way-with insight, integrity, and heart.

