Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure For Indian Flights By One Month
According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), issued by the authority, the restriction applies to all aircraft registered in India or operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.
The advisory covers both the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs), effectively restricting Indian aircraft from entering Pakistan's entire airspace.
The updated NOTAM states that, the closure will remain in effect until July 23.
The airspace restriction was initially imposed on Apr 24, this year, and has since been extended through successive NOTAMs.– NNN-APP
